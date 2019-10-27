La Liga Winners and Losers After Final 2019 Week 10 Table

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Real Madrid and Barcelona may not have been in action during the La Liga weekend, but there was plenty of drama to go around nonetheless.

Granada continued their Cinderella run to take the standings lead, Atletico Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to join the cluster of second-placed teams on 19 points and Valencia lost away to Osasuna.

Here are the full results from Matchday 10:

La Liga Table (Played, Points, Goal Difference)

1. Granada: 10, 20 (+7)

2. Barcelona: 9, 19 (+13)

3. Real Sociedad: 10, 19 (+7)

4. Atletico Madrid: 10, 19 (+5)

5. Sevilla: 10, 19 (+2)

6. Real Madrid: 9, 18 (+7)

7. Villarreal: 10, 17 (+10)

8. Osasuna: 10, 14 (+1)

9. Real Valladolid: 10, 14 (+1)

10. Athletic Bilbao: 10, 13 (+1)

11. Getafe: 10, 13 (0)

12. Valencia: 10, 13 (-2)

13. Levante: 10, 11 (-2)

14. Alaves: 10, 11 (-5)

15. Mallorca: 10, 10 (-6)

16. Eibar: 10, 9 (-5)

17. Celta Vigo: 10, 9 (-7)

18. Real Betis: 10, 9 (-8)

19. Espanyol: 10, 8 (-10)

20. Leganes: 10, 5 (-9)

Here are the winners and losers from the La Liga weekend.

Loser: La Liga

El Clasico between Real and Barcelona is one of the biggest matches on the planet. The first edition of this season was supposed to be the showpiece event of Matchday 10, between two teams just a single point apart.

Instead, fans will have to wait until December to watch the two rivals go head-to-head:

No one knows what the table will look like by that point. What we do know is that in the last two seasons, Barcelona had already taken control of the top spot by December and never gave it up again.

This Clasico could have been the most influential in years, handing the winner a huge boost in a tight title race. Instead, La Liga's two biggest clubs remained sidelined during the weekend, making the competition a loser by default.

Winner: Parity

The absence of Spain's two biggest clubs shone the spotlight on some of the other teams, highlighting the incredible parity in this year's competition.

Just three points separate first from seventh, a list that doesn't even include Valencia or Real Betis, who were both seen as serious European contenders before a ball was kicked.

Granada are the ultimate feel-good story―more on them later―but Real Sociedad have also been standouts, playing some of the most exciting football in all of Europe. A reborn Santi Cazorla has made Villarreal must-watch television, and Sevilla have still conceded just two goals.

Enjoy it while it lasts. La Liga hasn't seen this much parity in years, and in all likelihood, one of the giants will click into gear soon enough.

Loser: Valencia

Sure, a trip to Osasuna's El Sadar Stadium is never easy. Sunday's win took their unbeaten run at home to a record-tying 30 matches and moved them up to eighth place in the standings.

But Valencia didn't even make life particularly hard on the hosts, even after taking the lead through Rodrigo. The same man would see a red card for an elbow just before the half-hour mark, and Osasuna deservedly turned the match around.

Per sports writer Sid Lowe, they more than earned their win:

Things continue to go sideways for Los Che, who sacked their coach Marcelino in September and have seen little improvement since. With Real Sociedad, Villarreal and Sevilla in much better form, they're quickly falling behind in the race for a top-four finish and a UEFA Champions League ticket.

Winner: Diego Martinez

Granada might be the best story in football right now, adding yet another incredible chapter to their season by moving into first place with a win over Betis.

Per La Liga Lowdown, they're the first promoted team to do so in the last 20 years:

No manager anywhere in Europe has elevated his profile more than Martinez, who had never coached in La Liga before this season. He has his team playing organised, exciting football, and while they've gotten lucky on occasion, there was no luck involved with their win over a much more talented Betis team.

Martinez is just 38 years old, and it won't be long before he's linked with a much bigger job if his team keeps this up.