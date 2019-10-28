Astros vs. Nationals: Latest World Series 2019 Predictions and Odds

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Houston Astros arrived in Washington D.C. in a 2-0 World Series hole to the Nationals, and they will leave the nation's capital with a 3-2 lead, one win away from capturing their second championship in three years.

Houston made it a sweep of the Nationals' weekend home games with a 7-1 win Sunday night. The Astros' bats came alive in D.C., outscoring Washington 19-3 in their three wins.

The two-game deficit to the Nationals in the Fall Classic was the Astros' largest hole they faced during their 2019 postseason run. Houston led the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 in the American League Division Series before being forced into a winner-take-all Game 5, and then the New York Yankees took a 1-0 American League Championship Series lead before the Astros took control by capturing the next three.

That said, the Nationals have been this October's Cinderella story. Returning to Houston with their backs against the wall only adds to that narrative and, to this point, Washington hasn't been deterred.

The Nationals faced adversity right away in the National League Wild Card Game, down 3-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers before Juan Soto's single secured a 4-3 win. They then went on to upset the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 in the NL Division Series before sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Championship Series and advancing to the franchise's first World Series.

Both squads have been tried in situations like this before, and it feels like anybody's series. Prior to World Series action resuming Tuesday night, below is a look at updated odds along with a prediction for Game 6.

Viewing Information

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

When: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8:07 p.m. ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston



World Series Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Series: Astros -265, Nationals +225

Game 6 Preview and Prediction

The Astros clawed themselves back from the Nationals' initial 2-0 World Series lead and look every bit the team favored to win it all throughout the season.

The assumption prior to Game 1 was for this matchup to be a low-scoring pitching duel, but Houston's bats erupted against Nationals' starters Anibal Sanchez (Game 3), Patrick Corbin (Game 4) and Joe Ross (Game 5).

Ross was forced into starting Game 5 in place of Max Scherzer, who was a late scratch due to neck and back spasms.

The upside for the Nats is that Houston will start Justin Verlander in Game 6. On the surface, Washington having to face a former Cy Young Award winner and MVP doesn't seem at all like an advantage. However, Verlander has struggled in five career World Series starts to date:

The Astros dropped Verlander's last start 12-3 in Game 2. The 36-year-old allowed four earned runs in six innings pitched, while Stephen Strasburg allowed two earned runs across six innings pitched for the Nationals.

Both clubs will need their respective pitcher's best stuff Tuesday night with an emphasis on Strasburg.

Strasburg has gone 4-0 across five appearances and four starts this postseason with a 1.93 ERA, but he will be facing a much hotter Astros lineup than the one he saw on Oct. 23:

Houston will be hitting free and easy in Game 6, too, with the pressure shifted back to Washington. If the Astros can oust Strasburg early and get to the poor Nationals bullpen, it could get ugly.

The bigger problem for the Nationals isn't whether Strasburg will perform in Game 6 to keep them alive for a Game 7 but rather who would take the mound for them should there be a winner-take-all Game 7. Scherzer would almost assuredly get the nod if not for his uncertain injury status, but now what?

With the Astros just one win away from capturing the championship, though, the Nationals can't worry about that just yet.

According to MLB Stats, this year marks the third time in World Series history that the visiting team has won each of the first five games. It previously happened in 1906 and 1996, but the away team has never won in each of the first six.

So, which streak will win out. Will the Nationals become the sixth straight away team to win in this series? Or will the Astros win their fourth consecutive game to clinch the World Series?

Washington won't go down easy, and this series has seven-game thriller written all over it.

Prediction: Nationals 7, Astros 5