College Football Picks Week 10: Predictions and Odds for Top 25 Schedule

John Bazemore/Associated Press

With four of the top five teams in the AP Top 25 idle, Georgia, Florida and a few others have a chance to impress members of the College Football Playoff selection committee.

The Bulldogs and Gators are facing off in what should count as the SEC East championship. Saturday's victor in Jacksonville should head to Atlanta in the first week of December with a shot at the playoff possibly on the line.

After surging into the Top 10, Oregon and Utah can show off their talents as they continue their collision course to the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The race for the best Group of Five program takes center stage Saturday night, with SMU visiting Memphis.

If SMU triumphs on the road, it could be on the fast track for The American Championship Game and continue its rise up the Top 25.

Week 10 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET.

Odds via Vegas Insider; predictions against the spread in bold.

Thursday, October 31

West Virginia at No. 12 Baylor (-17.5) (8 p.m., ESPN)

Georgia Southern at No. 20 Appalachian State (-18) (8 p.m., ESPNU)

Saturday, November 2

No. 14 Michigan (-17.5) at Maryland (Noon, ABC)

NC State at No. 23 Wake Forest (-8.5) (Noon, ESPN)

Virginia Tech at No. 16 Notre Dame (-17.5) (2:30 p.m., NBC)

No. 8 Georgia (-4) vs. No. 6 Florida (3:30 p.m., CBS)

No. 22 Kansas State (-6.5) at Kansas (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Wofford at No. 4 Clemson (No Line) (4 p.m., ACC Network)

No. 9 Utah (-2) at Washington (4 p.m., Fox)

Ole Miss at No. 11 Auburn (-18.5) (7 p.m., ESPN)

No. 17 Cincinnati (-23) at East Carolina (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis (-3.5) (7:30 p.m., ABC)

No. 7 Oregon (-5) at USC (8 p.m., Fox)

No. 21 Boise State (-17) at San Jose State (10:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Predictions

Georgia (-4) vs. Florida

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Georgia and Florida took similar paths in their respective seasons to Jacksonville.

Both SEC East programs went undefeated until October 12, when the Bulldogs fell to South Carolina and the Gators dropped a road result to LSU.

In Week 8, the rivals bounced back with wins over divisional foes before entering the bye week.

With Oklahoma and Notre Dame falling in Week 9, the winner could vault into the Top 5 by Sunday.

Georgia's defense could make the difference at TIAA Bank Field, as it has not allowed over 20 points in seven games.

Kirby Smart's team ranks fifth in rushing yards given up per contest and seventh in yards conceded per game.

In their last four contests, the Bulldogs have outscored opponents 61-10 after halftime, with the lone touchdown coming from Notre Dame.

If the Bulldogs are able to lock down once again in the final two stanzas, Florida may have to jump out to a first-half advantage to hold the lead. However, Dan Mullen's side has been tied at the half in each of its last two games.

Linebackers Monty Rice and Tae Crowder, who lead Georgia in tackles, could be key to shutting down Florida's run game.

Against South Carolina and LSU, the Gators did not have a 100-yard rusher, while Lamical Perine carried most of the load with 31 rushes.

If Perine and Co. can't settle into a rushing rhythm, Kyle Trask will be tasked with beating a Georgia secondary that concedes 181 passing yards per contest.

In his last two starts, the junior quarterback has 531 yards and seven touchdowns, but South Carolina and LSU both rank further down the passing defense list.

If the Bulldogs' defensive backs give Florida's wideouts trouble, they could hand Jake Fromm a short field to work with.

The junior has 20 passing touchdowns and five interceptions in matchups with ranked foes in his career.

If Fromm manages the game without any turnovers, he could combine with D'Andre Swift to wear down the Gators defense.

Swift is coming off a pair of 100-yard rushing games, and he recorded 104 yards on 12 carries in 2018 versus Florida.

A victory would push Georgia back into the playoff picture, and as long as it wins its final four contests, it could be playing for a spot in the national semifinals at the SEC Championship Game.

SMU (+3.5) at Memphis

Sam Hodde/Associated Press

The American West Division title could be on the line Saturday.

SMU has met every challenge posed to it, while Memphis' lone stumble occurred at Temple.

Former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele has been the star of the Mustangs' offense with 20 scores through the air, eight of which have come in the last two weeks.

Four SMU receivers have over 20 catches and multiple touchdown receptions, while Xavier Jones is 116 away from the 1,000-yard rushing mark.

Jones could be the X-factor, as he is going up against a Memphis defense that concedes 188.8 rushing yards per game.

SMU's close-game experiences could benefit it as well. The Mustangs won half of their eight contests by one score.

Memphis has had three games decided by seven points or less, including the one-point win over Tulsa in Week 9.

Kenneth Gainwell has produced a strong season, with 979 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns, but he faces a front seven that allows 3.4 yards per carry.

By making Memphis one-dimensional, the Mustangs have a better chance to put pressure on Brady White, who threw for seven scores in Weeks 8 and 9.

The Mustangs have allowed 21 touchdown passes, but they have nine interceptions and 12 sacks.

If they can't slow down Memphis' offense, SMU will have to outscore its divisional foe, which it is more than capable of doing.

Sonny Dykes' team has at least 34 points in every game, while Memphis has been held under 30 twice.

If SMU pulls off the road win, it will be in terrific position to earn the Group of Five berth in the New Year's Six, and with more poll movement expected in the coming weeks, it could inch closer to the Top 10.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.