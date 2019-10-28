Anthony Davis' Double-Double Leads LeBron James, Lakers to Win vs. Hornets

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have found their rhythm after a season-opening loss to the L.A. Clippers.

The Purple and Gold won their second straight game at Staples Center with a 120-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday and improved to 2-1 on the young season in the process. LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard spearheaded the effort with double-doubles as the Purple and Gold gradually pulled away in the second half.

As for the Hornets, this is not how they envisioned starting a four-game road trip. They have now lost two in a row after winning their season-opener and are 1-2 on the campaign.

Notable Player Stats

LAL LeBron James: 20 points, 12 assists and six rebounds on 7-of-14 shooting from the field

LAL Anthony Davis: 29 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks on 10-of-19 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 shooting from deep

LAL Dwight Howard: 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks on 8-of-8 shooting from the field

CHA Miles Bridges: 23 points, six rebounds and three assists on 8-of-17 shooting from the field

CHA Terry Rozier: 19 points, six rebounds and four assists on 6-of-14 shooting from the field and 3-of-10 shooting from deep

CHA Cody Zeller: 19 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and three steals on 9-of-13 shooting from the field

Point Guard LeBron Is Just Fine Early in the Season

Rajon Rondo didn't play Sunday's game, which put James into the position of de facto point guard at times with Avery Bradley and Danny Green starting in the backcourt.

While Rondo will undoubtedly help during the season as a four-time all-Star who can play the role of floor general, the Lakers are perfectly fine with one of history's greatest players running the show as a facilitator. James stepped aside as a scorer for much of the victory and had six points and 10 assists entering the fourth.

It was all about Davis when it came to finding the basket in the early going, as the big man had 29 points in the first three quarters alone.

There are a number of reasons Sunday's approach with James as a facilitator who picks his spot is ideal for both him and the Lakers.

For one, it will keep him fresh in a championship-or-bust season. James is 34 years old, went to the NBA Finals eight straight years and is in his 17th season in the league. If he avoids the physical pounding that comes with consistently attacking the rim in October and November contests, he will be all the more ready to absorb the hits in the playoffs.

What's more, he's never had a big man like Davis.

James' new teammate is arguably the best frontcourt player in the league and nearly impossible to stop in one-on-one situations. He has the speed to blow past bigger defenders and the size to score over the top of smaller ones, which allows him to carry the offense for extended stretches with no trouble like he did Sunday.

There is also no question James can take over as a scorer when needed. He did just that against Charlotte when the Lakers entered the fourth quarter with a seven-point advantage and went for two free throws, an assist to Dwight Howard, two layups at the rim (one for an and-1) and a three-pointer during a stretch that lasted less than three minutes.

It was another reminder of just how talented he is and underscored his versatility in a balanced performance.

What's Next?

The Hornets remain in Los Angeles to face the Clippers on Monday, while the Lakers are home against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.