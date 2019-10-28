Lakers News: Anthony Davis Shuts Down Injury Rumor After Win over Hornets

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Anthony Davis enjoyed his best game of the young season with a 29-point, 14-rebound performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

However, the All-Star forward provided a scare because he headed to the locker room shortly before the game ended. After he exited the court with two minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, one report suggested Davis had a shoulder injury.

Turns out it was much ado about nothing.

"My shoulder? What's wrong with my shoulder?" he responded when asked during a postgame interview on Spectrum SportsNet (h/t LakeShowWorld). "Oh, no, there's nothing wrong with my shoulder."

Instead of the focus shifting to Davis dealing with a minor injury―something all too familiar in his career―the takeaway from Sunday's win is his terrific showing.

Davis poured in 25 points during the first half, allowing the Lakers to withstand an early test from the Hornets. That hot start allowed LeBron to play a complementary role until taking over in the fourth quarter and sealing the 120-101 triumph.

"I mean, that's what we have the ability to do," coach Frank Vogel said, per Brett Dawson of The Athletic. "One guy gets going like Anthony was in the first half, LeBron can defer and just pick his spots."

Davis began the fourth quarter on the bench and entered around the six-minute mark. He helped the Lakers sustain their 15-point lead and ensure the Hornets had a near-zero chance at a comeback, then he left the court in the closing minutes.

"Just knowing that I'm probably gonna play the whole third and then kind of sit a little bit through the fourth," Davis added, "I try to tell (LeBron) like, 'This is your time. Just go and be you.' And he's done it the past couple games."

With an injury hopefully avoided, the Lakers could revel in Davis' game.

"Every game is a game for AD to eat," LeBron said, according to Kyle Goon of the Orange County Register. "It doesn't matter who we play against in my opinion."

So far this season, Davis is averaging 25 points and 10 rebounds with 3.3 assists, 3.3 blocks and 1.3 steals. He's shooting 43.9 percent from the floor and now has a 33.3 three-point clip after knocking down three long-range shots Sunday.

Up next for Los Angeles is a Tuesday night matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. Davis should go against a couple of high-energy defenders in Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke, who have combined for 10 blocks and four steals in three games.

As long as Davis is truly healthy, though, he should be headed for another prolific day in a likely Lakers win.

