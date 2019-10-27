Sadio Mane Wants Liverpool Stay 'Forever'; Talks Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has said he wants to stay at the club "forever."

The Senegal international arrived at Anfield in 2016 and has made an incredible impact at the club, helping them to win the UEFA Champions League last season.

Mane is regarded as one of the best forwards in football, and speaking to TV2 about his time on Merseyside, the 27-year-old said he would be happy to finish his career with Liverpool (h/t Peter Lynch of Goal).

"I am very happy to be part of this great club and I enjoy it," he said. "Hopefully I stay here forever. ... I've been to some clubs around the world, but Liverpool is unique. It's like a family. The mood is always incredible."

One of the keys to Mane's success has been the linkup he has enjoyed with fellow forwards Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. As a trio, they are among the best in the world, as they have frequently terrified defences in the Premier League and Champions League since Salah's arrival in 2017.

Mane has said playing alongside such quality players often makes his own job straightforward:

"It's easy to work with them," the Reds No. 10 said. "Personally, I feel lucky to get to play with them. They are really good players and make everything easier. Mo is fun sometimes. He is a cool and nice guy. Bobby is very shy. He is the most shy football player I have ever met, but very nice."

The trio linked up brilliantly on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League, with neat interplay between Firmino and Salah freeing Mane to score the team's third goal:

Football writer Leanne Prescott commented on how well the forwards combined for that goal:

Seeing the trio in sync is nothing new, with the performances of Salah, Mane and Firmino key to Liverpool becoming a force in the Premier League and Europe.

At the top end of the pitch, Firmino knits together the team's play expertly with his awareness, touch and intelligence. Either side of him, Salah and Mane offer searing pace, close control and a regular goal threat.

Mane is as important a player as anyone in the Liverpool side, as he's added an end product to his already thrilling all-around game. Per Sky Sports Statto, his goalscoring record compares with some of the best in 2019:

At 27, Mane is in his prime. Given the success he's having and the way he's playing, it's no shock that the Senegalese wants to stay at Anfield for a lot longer.

He will want more silverware from his time at the club, with Liverpool's priority surely to win the Premier League in 2019-20. Ahead of their clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, the Reds have a three-point lead over second-place Manchester City with a game in hand over the champions.