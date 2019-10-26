Pelicans' Jrue Holiday Out vs. James Harden, Rockets with Knee Injury

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans will play Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets without point guard Jrue Holiday.

Per ESPN's Andrew Lopez, Holiday will be held out because of a sprained left knee.

Lopez added that the injury, which occurred when Holiday turned his ankle in the fourth quarter of Friday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks, isn't serious.

Expectations were high for the Pelicans following a flurry of offseason moves, but early-season injuries have dampened some of that optimism. Zion Williamson's much-anticipated debut has been delayed by a torn right meniscus that required surgery and will keep him out for six to eight weeks.

Holiday is off to a slow start. The 29-year-old is averaging 10.5 points and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 30.8 percent from the field.

Durability hasn't been an asset for Holiday throughout his career. He's played more than 70 games only once in the previous six seasons, so the Pelicans should exercise caution with their star guard to make sure he's 100 percent.

With Holiday sidelined for at least one game, New Orleans' E'Twaun Moore or Nickeil Alexander-Walker can start at shooting guard.

Head coach Alvin Gentry has started Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick alongside Holiday in the first two games, so that does allow him to get away without starting another shooter against the Rockets. Their issue thus far has been on defense with 126.5 points allowed per game, second-most in the NBA.