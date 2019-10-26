Jalen Hurts Unable to Save Oklahoma from Upset vs. Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas State Wildcats shook up the College Football Playoff and Heisman Trophy races Saturday with a shocking 48-41 upset victory over quarterback Jalen Hurts and the No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.

K-State entered the game as a 23.5-point underdog, via Caesars Sportsbook, after two losses to unranked opponents over its last three games. The win, which moved the Wildcats to 5-2 on the season, is the program's first over a Top 10 opponent since it defeated the Sooners in September 2012.

Oklahoma had outscored opponents 353-136 over its first seven games, but dropping to 7-1 pushes its CFP hopes to the brink. OU likely must win out and definitely needs some upsets elsewhere around the country in the coming weeks to play for a national championship this season.

Notable Game Stats

QB Jalen Hurts (OU): 19-of-26 passing, 395 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; 96 rushing yards, 3 TD

QB Skylar Thompson (KSU): 18-of-28 passing, 213 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT; 39 rushing yards, 4 TD

RB James Gilbert (KSU): 105 rushing yards, 1 TD

WR CeeDee Lamb (OU): 5 catches, 135 yards, 1 TD

WR Joshua Youngblood (KSU): 3 catches, 14 yards; 1 rushing TD

DL Kenneth Mann (OU): 1 tackle, 1 sack

DL Wyatt Hubert (KSU): 4 tackles, 1 sack

LB Elijah Sullivan (KSU): 6 tackles, 1 sack

DB AJ Parker (KSU): 2 tackle, 1 INT

Hurts Can't Rescue Oklahoma Amid Mistake-Riddled Game

Oklahoma has been so efficient throughout the season that it became a surprise if it made more than a handful of mistakes in any given game. It didn't play at that same level Saturday.

The Sooners made several uncharacteristic errors, including some significant mistakes that helped Kansas State build its lead.

OU took defensive penalties on 3rd-and-long on two consecutive Wildcats drives in the late first and early second quarters. Both kept the KSU drive alive, and it went on to score a touchdown in each instance. That turned a possible six points into 14 points for the underdogs.

Another Kansas State touchdown came after a trick play by the Sooners ended with wide receiver Nick Basquine throwing an interception. Three plays later the Wildcats were in the end zone.

Hurts did everything in his power given the reduced number of possessions to keep Oklahoma within striking distance. He scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half and completed seven of his 10 throws for 204 yards before halftime.

Unfortunately for OU, the self-inflicted errors continued in the second half.

Kansas State scored 17 points inside the first 10 minutes of the third quarter on the strength of a special teams fumble by the Sooners' T.J. Pledger.

The errors, combined with a defense that couldn't get off the field on third down, spelled disaster.

Hurts tried to spark a late rally with three fourth-quarter scoring drives, highlighted by a 70-yard touchdown pass to Lamb, but it was too little, too late.

Kansas State Provides Blueprint for Taming Sooners

The basic game plan for beating OU isn't a secret. All season long opponents have attempted to feature a ball-control offense to limit the amount of time Hurts and Co. had to create scoring drives.

K-State showed that doesn't necessarily mean running every play and burning the play clock down to one second each time. It used a terrific mix of pass and run calls, but a vast majority of the throws by quarterback Skylar Thompson were short and intermediate routes with a high chance of success.

The result was a Oklahoma secondary struggling in man coverage with its defense stacking the box to contain the Wildcats' multifaceted rushing attack.

It allowed Kansas State to nearly double the Sooners in time of possession during the first half despite trailing 265-204 in total yards. More importantly, KSU held a 24-23 lead at the break.

The confidence that comes with playing a highly ranked team close, especially at home, is paramount. Week after week, Oklahoma has basically beaten teams into submission well before the fourth quarter, but K-State was the side that looked like a national title contender after halftime.

In all, they scored on eight straight drives after punting on their first possession.

The Wildcats needed a perfect game to beat a team with OU's talent, and they delivered exactly that.

What's Next?

Oklahoma has a bye in Week 10 before returning to action Nov. 9 with a home game against the No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones. That's followed by a road trip to face the No. 14 Baylor Bears in what will likely be the Sooners' toughest remaining test during the regular season.

Kansas State heads out on the road for Big 12 games against the Kansas Jayhawks and No. 15 Longhorns over the next two weeks.