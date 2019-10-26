College Football Rankings 2019: Reviewing NCAA Polls Before Final Week 9 Games

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

SMU edged Houston 34-31 to stay undefeated and avoid what seemed like one of the few possible upsets in Week 9 of college football.

While the slate features a trio of marquee games, most Top 25 teams have a favorable matchup. The best matchups, however, have major College Football Playoff implications.

Ohio State hosts Wisconsin during the noon window, then Auburn heads to LSU in the late afternoon and Michigan welcomes Notre Dame to Ann Arbor at night. Three programs could be eliminated from the CFP conversation by night's end.

Yet at this point of the season, an upset may spring out of nowhere. Just ask Georgia and Wisconsin.

Week 8 AP Top 25

1. Alabama (7-0)

2. LSU (7-0)

3. Ohio State (7-0)

4. Clemson (7-0)

5. Oklahoma (7-0)

6. Penn State (7-0)

7. Florida (7-1)

8. Notre Dame (5-1)

9. Auburn (6-1)

10. Georgia (6-1)

11. Oregon (6-1)

12. Utah (6-1)

13. Wisconsin (6-1)

14. Baylor (7-0)

15. Texas (5-2)

16. SMU (8-0)

17. Minnesota (7-0)

18. Cincinnati (6-1)

19. Michigan (5-2)

20. Iowa (5-2)

21. Appalachian State (6-0)

22. Boise State (6-1)

23. Iowa State (5-2)

24. Arizona State (5-2)

25. Wake Forest (6-1)

Week 8 Preview

Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma are each favorites of at least 23.5 points, according to Caesars. True, that didn't prevent Wisconsin from losing at Illinois last week, but the level of concern is much lower for those three powerhouse programs.

Ohio State and LSU are capable of blowout wins, though Wisconsin and Auburn have certainly earned more respect.

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Nevertheless, the possibility is there because of both teams' limitations on offense. Wisconsin will likely struggle if the running game is inefficient, and Auburn freshman Bo Nix has understandably encountered rough days against top competition.

Three weeks ago at Florida, Nix finished a paltry 11-of-27 with 145 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. The first-year starter feels he's learned from that poor showing.

"Going forward I think that the Florida game did help, obviously, a lot, just from experience and being there and doing that," per Josh Vitale of the Montgomery Advertiser. "So, this week, I feel like now I can just really sit back and do my job."

Easier said than done at LSU, of course.

Michigan's offense is also a bit of wild card, but Shea Patterson and Co. receive a slim benefit of the doubt after an encouraging second-half performance at Penn State. The Wolverines were a fourth-down drop in the end zone away from overcoming a 21-point deficit and evening the score on the road.

Although Jim Harbaugh's teams have regularly faltered in marquee road games, this showdown with Notre Dame is at home. That advantage may also assist Oregon, Utah and Minnesota, which host Washington State, Cal and Maryland, respectively.

Penn State doesn't have the same edge, and a historical trend doesn't favor the Nittany Lions, either.

In James Franklin's tenure, they've dropped four of five matchups with Michigan State. Granted, the Spartans have played relatively poorly lately, but Penn State is merely a 4.5-point favorite.

Despite the initial thoughts, chaos may just appear anyway.

