ESPN Drops New Mexico Bowl Sponsor Amid Allegations of Fraud

Mike Windle/Getty Images

ESPN has cut ties with the sponsor of the New Mexico Bowl amid allegations of fraud involving DreamHouse Productions.

Per Geoff Grammer of the Albuquerque Journal, an ESPN spokesperson confirmed the network's decision to cut ties with the sponsor.

"We notified DreamHouse today that we have terminated its title sponsorship agreement with the New Mexico Bowl," Anna Negron wrote in an email to Grammer. "We remain focused on ensuring a quality experience for fans."

The decision comes in the wake of Colleen Heild of the Albuquerque Journal reporting Wednesday that DreamHouse Productions doesn't appear to exist and the company's listed address is the home of Eric Martinez, who is listed as CEO and owes $16,717 to CACH LLC, according to court filings from April.

On Oct. 11, Mark Smith of Enchantment Sports published the first in a multi-part series about a number of accusations in which Martinez allegedly scammed people in the film and entertainment industry.

"Eric Martinez is a con man. I can't believe he fooled the New Mexico Bowl," Andy Rivera, a longtime Albuquerque boxing journalist and boxer who is a contributor to Enchantment Sports who has known Martinez since the 1980s, told Smith. "He is a bad guy and a complete liar."

ESPN Plus, which is owned and operated by the network, serves as the broadcast home and supervises the New Mexico Bowl. The network announced its sponsorship deal with DreamHouse Productions for the game on Oct. 1, with further goals of growing "the film industry within New Mexico."

The New Mexico Bowl was established in 2006 and was previously sponsored by Gildan Activewear for the past seven years from 2011-17. This year's game is scheduled to take place on Dec. 21 from Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque.