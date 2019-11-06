Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Ruled out vs. Pistons with Concussion-Like Symptoms

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have ruled center Mitchell Robinson out for the rest of his team's game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday with concussion-like symptoms.

The 21-year-old had six points, four rebounds and one assist in eight minutes before exiting.

Robinson has showcased a lot of promise since the Knicks selected him in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft. He averaged 7.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks despite playing only 20.6 minutes per game as a rookie, and he's got the potential to become one of the league's best interior defenders.

The Florida native missed 16 games during the 2018-19 campaign, most of those coming while dealing with ankle and groin injuries. He sat out the Knicks' season opener this year while recovering from a different ankle injury.

If he's forced back to the sideline, his playing time should be split among the other members of the team's overcrowded frontcourt rotation. Julius Randle, Marcus Morris, Bobby Portis and Taj Gibson could all see a handful of extra minutes.

Ultimately, the Knicks aren't yet ready to contend, even in the weaker Eastern Conference, so there's no reason to rush Robinson back into action. He'll slot back into his usual key role once healthy.