Ex-Eagles CB Orlando Scandrick Says Team's 'Accountability Issues' Start at Top

Free-agent cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, ripped the organization during an appearance Friday on Fox Sports 1's Undisputed.

"The problem in Philadelphia is much, much deeper than me ... That locker room is different," Scandrick said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "I would tell guys, I still feel like they're living on that Super Bowl high. ... There are some accountability issues there and it starts from the top."

