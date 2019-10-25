Ex-Eagles CB Orlando Scandrick Says Team's 'Accountability Issues' Start at Top

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 25, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 06: Orlando Scandrick #38 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback Orlando Scandrick, who was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, ripped the organization during an appearance Friday on Fox Sports 1's Undisputed.

"The problem in Philadelphia is much, much deeper than me ... That locker room is different," Scandrick said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "I would tell guys, I still feel like they're living on that Super Bowl high. ... There are some accountability issues there and it starts from the top."

                 

