Lakers News: Latest Updates on Anthony Davis' Future, Rajon Rondo's Role

In every NBA season, there is always a story that never ends. Early on this year, a string of rumors regarding Anthony Davis' future with the Los Angeles Lakers is the front-runner.

Davis holds a player option for 2020-21, but he's expected to decline that and become an unrestricted free agent. The decision will allow Davis to receive a massive offer from Los Angeles, which can present a max contract worth more than $200 million.

As a free agent, he technically could sign for any franchise that has the necessary cap space. But entering the regular season, the Lakers are the runaway favorite to sign Davis.

Sam Amick of The Athletic cited a source "close to Davis" who offered a simple outlook for the Lakers: "Just don't f--k it up."

Seems straightforward enough, but as Amick noted, the other possibility must be considered. Last season, for example, top executive Magic Johnson suddenly resigned in April before head coach Luke Walton "mutually parted ways" with the team.

While there is seemingly no immediate danger, it's a long season. This conversation may take a drastically different tone in a few months.

For now, the Lakers are focused on getting into a new year.

They dropped the opener to the new-look Los Angeles Clippers, who enjoyed a 30-point showing from Kawhi Leonard in his franchise debut. Davis provided 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists, but the Lakers clearly missed another creator.

Beyond his five and LeBron James' team-high eight assists, no other player recorded more than three. In fairness, that's partly because Davis and LeBron controlled the ball. Still, the Lakers need someone else to facilitate on the offensive end.

Rajon Rondo might get the first crack at being the adjustment.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Rondo has "looked really good" in workouts while recovering from a sore calf. The injury sidelined him against the Clippers and may prevent him from playing Friday opposite the Utah Jazz, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times.

Whether that's the best choice is up for debate.

Since he's not a great defender, choosing to start Rondo means expecting his offensive value to outweigh issues on the opposite end. That might not happen more regularly than it does.

Granted, pairing Rondo with Davis when LeBron hits the bench is reasonable. That lineup gives Davis a much-needed secondary ball-handler. However, not using Avery Bradley or even Alex Caruso―reliable perimeter shooters and good defenders―to play alongside LeBron may limit his effectiveness as a passer.

Vogel deserves time to figure out the rotation, and he's going to make mistakes. That's the nature of any overhauled roster, especially when it's a first-year coach leading the team.

But that doesn't mean Vogel's choices will be any less scrutinized along the way.

