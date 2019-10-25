Draymond Green Says Warriors 'F--king Sucked' in Blowout Loss vs. Clippers

Draymond Green Says Warriors 'F--king Sucked' in Blowout Loss vs. ClippersOctober 25, 2019
Draymond Green was blunt about the Golden State Warriors' performance in their season-opening 141-122 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.
According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Green said: "I'm not a moral victory kind of guy. We f--king sucked."
With Kevin Durant no longer on the team and Klay Thompson out long term after tearing his ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals, the Dubs didn't look like a club that had been to five straight Finals. The Kawhi Leonard-led Clippers used a balanced attack, with seven players scoring in double figures, to improve to 2-0.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Warriors Have Steep Climb Ahead
GSW's 141-122 loss to LAC wasn't quite as grand a failure as it seemed