Draymond Green Says Warriors 'F--king Sucked' in Blowout Loss vs. Clippers

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Draymond Green was blunt about the Golden State Warriors' performance in their season-opening 141-122 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Green said: "I'm not a moral victory kind of guy. We f--king sucked."

With Kevin Durant no longer on the team and Klay Thompson out long term after tearing his ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals, the Dubs didn't look like a club that had been to five straight Finals. The Kawhi Leonard-led Clippers used a balanced attack, with seven players scoring in double figures, to improve to 2-0.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.