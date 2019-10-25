Draymond Green Says Warriors 'F--king Sucked' in Blowout Loss vs. Clippers

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green dribbles against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Draymond Green was blunt about the Golden State Warriors' performance in their season-opening 141-122 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Green said: "I'm not a moral victory kind of guy. We f--king sucked."

With Kevin Durant no longer on the team and Klay Thompson out long term after tearing his ACL during the 2019 NBA Finals, the Dubs didn't look like a club that had been to five straight Finals. The Kawhi Leonard-led Clippers used a balanced attack, with seven players scoring in double figures, to improve to 2-0.

