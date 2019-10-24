South Carolina HC Will Muschamp Says Players Have 'Lost a Lot of Trust' in SEC

Mic Smith/Associated Press

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said his players have "lost a lot of trust" in the SEC after last week's loss to Florida was littered with questionable officiating.

“We have a great league,” Muschamp said on his radio show Thursday, per Ben Breiner of The State. “But our players have lost a lot of trust in our league.”

“It was a very difficult day, obviously,” Muschamp continued. “A lot of explaining from me to our players about things that happen in life. Control what you can control. I use it as a growing up, part of life that you’ve got to handle adversity and sometimes things that are out of your hands. And you’ve got to handle them the right way, whether you’re a husband or your a father. All of those things are great learning examples. I hate that our guys had to go through it the way it happened, but that’s part of it.”

Muschamp was frustrated by a number of calls or missed penalties in the 38-27 loss to his former team, including a missed false start and holding penalty on a 75-yard touchdown run by Dameon Pierce. The South Carolina coach was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for arguing with the officiating crew in the fourth quarter.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement Wednesday discussing the officiating controversy in the league.

“SEC officials are held accountable for the overall body of their work and the work of their officiating crew, which is reviewed on a weekly basis throughout the season and on an annual basis,” Sankey said. “Ongoing performance evaluations are used to determine game assignments, postseason assignments, compensation levels and ultimately, whether an official is invited to return for the following season.”

South Carolina athletic director Ray Tanner also expressed frustration, saying on SportsTalk that he spoke to Sankey regarding the missed calls. Tanner said he "said some things my mother wouldn’t have been proud of," per Keith Farner of Saturday Down South.