World Series 2019: Schedule and Predictions for Astros vs. Nationals Game 3

When October baseball rolls around, it's sometimes best to expect the unexpected.

On paper, the 2019 World Series seemed a pitching matchup for the ages. There have been 24 runs scored through two games.

On paper, the Houston Astros were the heaviest championship-round favorites in more than a decade. The Washington Nationals took the first two games on the road and have only trailed in three of this series' 18 innings.

This series is approaching danger-zone territory for the Astros, although a Game 3 victory would potentially change everything.

So, what happens next? We'd love to say we have no clue, but since we promised a production, we'll use our crystal ball to lay out our most educated guess.

2019 World Series Schedule

Game 1, Oct. 22: Nationals 5, Astros 4

Game 2, Oct. 23: Nationals 12, Atros 3

Game 3, Oct. 25: Astros at Nationals, 8:07 p.m.

Game 4, Oct. 26: Astros at Nationals, 8:07 p.m.

Game 5, Oct. 27*: Astros at Nationals, 8:07 p.m.

Game 6, Oct. 29*: Nationals at Astros, 8:07 p.m.

Game 7, Oct. 30*: Nationals at Astros, 8:08 p.m.

Note: Games 5-7 if necessary. All games on Fox, and all times ET.

The Nationals showed their grit in Game 1, scratching out a one-run victory and delivering Astros starter Gerrit Cole his first loss in 26 starts. Then, they flashed their might in Game 2, touching up Justin Verlander for four runs before pounding out eight more against the bullpen.

Washington understands the job is far from finished. But it also should know it could not have scripted a better start.

"We know the series isn't over," Anthony Rendon told reporters. "I think it would have been a success if we only came in and stole one game, obviously, playing at this stage and playing with the crowd and at their home field. But for us to obviously steal two games from them at their home field is great."

The Nats are rolling. They have won seven straight games and 18 of their last 20. Some nights, their starters dominate. Some nights, their bats erupt. Some nights, both things happen and the score gets out of hand.

Can the Astros find their way out of this? Yes and no. If any team has the talent to recover, this is it.

They lost starts by Cole and Verlander. That's less than ideal. But in Game 3, they'll give the ball to Zack Greinke, a former Cy Young winner who pitched to a sub-three ERA this season.

They might need to keep pace with this red-hot Nationals lineup. During the regular season, they finished third in both runs scored and home runs.

"We lost two games before during the regular season. Everyone in here knows how to bounce back," Alex Bregman said. "Lot of baseball left in this series. We're going to go to Washington with our heads held high."

But the Nationals' current heater puts a possible wrench in the Astros' celebratory parade plans.

Washington was 19-31 at the 50-game mark. It went 74-38 the rest of the way and has gone 10-2 in the postseason. That's 84-40 since May, or a 110-win pace.

Their pitching staff can dominate. Anibal Sanchez is next up, and he's allowed one run in 12.2 postseason innings. After that, it's probably Patrick Corbin, who had a 3.25 ERA and 238 strikeouts this season.

Houston cannot afford to fall any further behind. Even a 107-win powerhouse has its limits.

Knowing that, look for an experienced Greinke to drown out what will surely be a raucous crowd and make enough pitches for the Astros to get a badly needed win and put themselves back in this series.

Game 3 Prediction: Astros 4, Nationals 2