AEW, NXT See Slight Drop in Wednesday Ratings amid NBA, World Series Games

In the fourth week of head-to-head competition between All Elite Wrestling Dynamite on TNT and WWE NXT on USA Network, AEW once again prevailed in the ratings battle.

Both shows were down facing heavy competition from the start of the NBA regular season and Game 2 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

After bringing in 1.014 million viewers last week, AEW's viewership fell to 963,000 this week, per Showbuzz Daily (h/t Wrestle Zone's Tyler Treese). That marks the third straight week AEW's numbers dropped since debuting with 1.4 million and also its first time under the 1 million mark.

Meanwhile, NXT averaged 698,000 viewers this week, which is a decrease from the 712,000 it reached last week. NXT viewership has dropped in each of the past three weeks since the Wednesday Night War began and each of the past five weeks overall since it began airing on USA two weeks before AEW Dynamite debuted on TNT.



On Wednesday's episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Pac fought to a time-limit draw in the main event. The show also featured a pair of Tag Team Championship tournament semifinal matches pitting Lucha Bros against Private Party and SCU against Dark Order as well as Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela and Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter.

The highlight of the show was arguably a promo segment that resulted in Cody, Dustin Rhodes, MJF and Diamond Dallas Page brawling with Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz of the Inner Circle.

On NXT, Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley clashed in an NXT Women's Championship No. 1 contender match, Matt Riddle faced Cameron Grimes, and the team of Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai beat Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke to earn a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match against Asuka and Kairi Sane next week.

The main event saw Roderick Strong successfully defend the NXT North American Championship in a Triple Threat match against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic.

Undisputed Era cleaned house after the match, resulting in Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor entering the ring. In one of the most shocking swerves of the year, Balor turned heel by attacking Gargano as Undisputed Era laid waste to Ciampa.

While the ratings gap between AEW Dynamite and NXT is likely still too wide for NXT to take the lead next week, the hook of seeing why Balor turned heel and went after Johnny Wrestling could help NXT significantly in the ratings.

