TV Ratings for 3rd Week of AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT Wednesday Night War Revealed

For the third consecutive week, All Elite Wrestling Dynamite came out ahead in the "Wednesday Night War" ratings battle against WWE NXT.

Wednesday's episode of Dynamite drew 1.014 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily (h/t Wrestlezone's Tyler Treese), which was down from the 1.14 million viewers it garnered last week as part of a simulcast on TNT and TruTV. Meanwhile, NXT went from 790,000 viewers last week to 712,000 viewers this week on USA Network.

The hype surrounding a brand-new product helped AEW score 1.4 million viewers for its debut episode two weeks ago, as opposed to just 891,000 for NXT at the same time. After previously airing only on WWE Network, the first hour of NXT aired on USA Network for two weeks prior to Dynamite's inaugural episode.

NXT attracted 1.2 million viewers for its debut show on USA Network, and that figure was 1.006 million the following week before AEW arrived on the scene.

The prevailing thought seemed to be that AEW had the stronger show on paper this week, headlined by a pair of title matches. Chris Jericho defended the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin in the main event in a Philadelphia Street Fight, while Riho defended the AEW Women's Championship against Britt Baker.

Jon Moxley and Pac teamed up against Kenny Omega and Adam "Hangman" Page. The Lucha Brothers took on Jurassic Express, although the latter was compromised due to an injury to Luchasaurus, with Marko Stunt needing to fill in.

NXT didn't have any title matches, but it produced a strong show nonetheless. Pete Dunne and Damian Priest clashed in the main event. Tommaso Ciampa made his in-ring return after seven months on the shelf with a neck injury. Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic dazzled the fans again, and NXT's deep women's division was showcased heavily, which is an area AEW must improve upon.

With AEW and NXT in the thick of a ratings battle, both brands have made some big announcements for next week's show already. Chief among them for AEW are Moxley vs. Pac and an AEW Tag Team Championship tournament semifinal match pitting The Lucha Brothers against Private Party.

On NXT, Roderick Strong will defend the North American Championship against Dominik Dijakovic and Keith Lee in a Triple Threat. Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley will battle each other, and Finn Balor will be in action for the first time since returning to the black and yellow brand.

