Team Hogan Beats Team Flair in 5-on-5 Tag Team Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2019

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In a battle of teams selected by a pair of WWE Hall of Famers, Team Hogan defeated Team Flair at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday.

Randy Orton countered out of a Superman Punch but failed to put Roman Reigns away with an RKO.

With his teammates providing some help, Reigns eventually ended up alone in the ring with Orton again. Sensing his chance to bring the bout to an end, Reigns delivered a Spear for the victory.

Team Hogan was captained by Reigns and also included Rusev, Ricochet, Shorty G and Ali. Drew McIntyre led the way for Team Flair, and he was flanked by Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley and King Corbin.

The five-on-five tag team match was first announced on the Sept. 30 edition of Raw during a "Miz TV" segment featuring Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair. The Nature Boy took issue with The Hulkster and ran him down on the mic, which led to Hogan proclaiming Flair could never beat him.

Hogan and Flair then teased getting physical before The Miz interrupted and said they would assemble teams to face each other at Crown Jewel.

Universal champion Seth Rollins was initially named the captain of Team Hogan, but when he was placed in a championship rematch against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Reigns took the place of his former Shield teammate.

Last week on Raw, Flair revealed the fifth and final member of his team in the form of McIntyre, who had been out of action for several weeks.

The Scottish Psychopath was appointed team captain by Flair, and he quickly showed why he was deserving of the spot by beating Team Hogan member Ricochet in an entertaining match to open Raw.

While there wasn't much on the line in Thursday's match aside from bragging rights for Hogan and Flair, winning the bout stood to give each member of the victorious team a great deal of momentum heading toward Survivor Series on Nov 24.

With Team Hogan prevailing, Reigns may be trending toward an eventual WWE title shot, while Ricochet, Shorty G and Ali could find themselves in the midcard title picture, and Rusev got some revenge on Lashley for having an affair with his wife, Lana.

Even in defeat, though, Team Flair's members impressed, and it seems only a matter of time before McIntyre finds himself in the world title picture.

