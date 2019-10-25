Christian Pulisic Says He Will Give 'Everything' to Chelsea After UCL Ajax Cameo

David Lidstrom/Getty Images

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic has said he is willing to "give absolutely everything" to the team following his recent impressive appearances.

Pulisic had a tough start to life at Stamford Bridge and has struggled to get minutes after making the move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. However, manager Frank Lampard has recently turned to the United States international more often.

On Saturday in the Premier League, he helped the team win 1-0 against Newcastle United with a lively cameo; during Wednesday's 1-0 win over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League he did the same, combining with fellow substitute Michy Batshuayi to set up the winner.

Speaking after the game, Pulisic revealed what Lampard said to him when he was brought into the action in Amsterdam, per Daniel Matthews of the MailOnline:

"The manager told me: 'Go in, make an impact, make a difference,' and I'm happy I was able to help a little bit with that.

"I go in to give absolutely everything and do the best I can with the opportunity I'm given. I'm happy with the short time I was given to make an assist, make a difference, and obviously I want to be on the field."

Pulisic caused problems for Ajax down Chelsea's left when he was brought on and played a pinpoint cross into the path of Batshuayi in the 86th minute [UK ans U.S. only, respectively):

The 21-year-old is beginning to showcase why the Blues were willing to spend big to sign him from Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic possesses the ingenuity and awareness of a No. 10 but also has the acceleration and balance of a winger. When those qualities combine, it makes the American a difficult man to stop.

As Scouted Football noted, there was always a sense the youngster would produce something when he came onto the field on Wednesday:

Per ESPN FC, he's linking up well with former Dortmund team-mate Batshuayi:

After the game, Lampard said he was delighted with the manner in which the American is performing.

"I see the big picture with him," noted the Chelsea boss. "I want him to be successful at this club because he's a good lad. He wants to do very well. That's very clear. Acting like he's acting, training like he's trained the last two or three weeks, playing like he's played the last two or three weeks obviously makes me very, very happy."

Getting in the Chelsea side will remain a challenge for Pulisic, with the trio of Willian, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi impressing in support of Tammy Abraham. However, with the calendar set to become congested in the coming weeks, expect to see a lot more of the Blues' big-money acquisition.