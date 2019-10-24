College Football Odds Week 9: Picks for Top 25 Matchups Based on Vegas Lines

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The last Saturday of October should bring some exciting college football action, particularly in a trio of games between ranked opponents.

The SEC (No. 9 Auburn at No. 2 LSU) and Big Ten (No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State) each has a marquee Week 9 game, and both have the potential to be among the best matchups of the weekend. There's also an exciting non-conference clash to watch, with No. 8 Notre Dame traveling to take on No. 19 Michigan.

The top six teams in the AP Top 25 poll are all undefeated entering Week 9, and all of them will be in action on Saturday. While each is favored to win, there's always the potential for a shocking upset that could change the landscape of the College Football Playoff picture.

Here's a look at this week's schedule, along with odds and predictions for each game.

Week 9 Schedule and Odds

All times ET

Predicted winners against the spread in bold

Thursday, Oct. 24

No. 16 SMU (-13.5) at Houston (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, Oct. 26

No. 13 Wisconsin at No. 3 Ohio State (-14.5) (noon, Fox)

No. 5 Oklahoma (-23.5) at Kansas State (noon, ABC)

No. 20 Iowa (-9.5) at Northwestern (noon, ESPN2)

No. 21 Appalachian State (-26.5) at South Alabama (noon, ESPNU)

No. 9 Auburn at No. 2 LSU (-11) (3:30 p.m., CBS)

No. 6 Penn State (-6.5) at Michigan State (3:30 p.m., ABC)

No. 15 Texas (-1.5) at TCU (3:30 p.m., Fox)

Maryland at No. 17 Minnesota (-16.5) (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Oklahoma State at No. 23 Iowa State (-10.5) (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Arkansas at No. 1 Alabama (-31.5) (7 p.m., ESPN)

Boston College at No. 4 Clemson (-34) (7:30 p.m., ACC Network)

No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 19 Michigan (even) (7:30 p.m., ABC)

No. 24 Arizona State (-3.5) at UCLA (7:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network)

California at No. 12 Utah (-21.5) (10 p.m., FS1)

Washington State at No. 11 Oregon (-14) (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Odds obtained via Caesars

Predictions

LSU remains unbeaten with close win over Auburn

No. 2 LSU and No. 9 Auburn are two of the best teams in the SEC, as well as two of the top teams in the nation this season. And both have been well-tested over the first eight weeks of the season. So, this should be a close game Saturday afternoon in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

During its 7-0 start, LSU has wins over No. 7 Florida and No. 15 Texas. It has won the rest of its games in convincing fashion. Meanwhile, Auburn is 6-1 and has a win over No. 11 Oregon, with its only loss coming against Florida.

LSU is an 11-point favorite, so the smart bet for this game is Auburn because the game should be decided by 10 or fewer points. However, that doesn't mean Auburn is going to win. In fact, it's likely it won't.

This game between SEC rivals will likely come down to the fourth quarter, but expect LSU to pull out the win with quarterback Joe Burrow leading the Tigers to victory late.

Fresh off bye, Notre Dame notches solid victory

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Notre Dame has only played one game against a team that is currently ranked, and that's also been its only loss during a 5-1 start. The Fighting Irish lost at No. 10 Georgia on Sept. 21, but it was a close game, which the Bulldogs won, 23-17.

In order to reach the College Football Playoff, Notre Dame likely needs to win out and impress while doing so, as Saturday will be its last game against a ranked opponent. The Fighting Irish are traveling to take on No. 19 Michigan, which already has two losses and would likely fall out of the AP poll with a loss.

The Wolverines have had some trouble against other top teams, as their pair of losses came against No. 6 Penn State and No. 13 Wisconsin. However, they do own a win over No. 20 Iowa.

Notre Dame is going to pull out a close victory in this one, though, as it carries over momentum from its three-game winning streak, which has included a pair of solid wins over USC and Virginia.

Other top teams avoid major upsets

No. 2 LSU and No. 8 Notre Dame are going to win on Saturday, as will the other top teams in the nation.

While anything is possible in college football—as evidenced by Wisconsin's loss to Illinois last weekend—none of this week's matchups are appealing upset bids to bet on. And that includes the Badgers, who are traveling to play No. 3 Ohio State.

Wisconsin is likely still in control of its own destiny this season, but a loss to Ohio State could change that. However, the Buckeyes have been more impressive this year, and quarterback Justin Fields should lead them to victory over the Badgers.

No. 1 Alabama (vs. Arkansas), No. 4 Clemson (vs. Boston College), No. 5 Oklahoma (at Kansas State) and No. 6 Penn State (at Michigan State) should all win on Saturday and will be smart teams to bet on, especially the Crimson Tide and the Tigers.