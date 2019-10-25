Patrick Mahomes Is 'Close' to Return from Knee Injury, Says Chiefs HC Andy Reid

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

A return for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes appears imminent based off head coach Andy Reid's comments to reporters Friday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Mahomes suffered a dislocated right knee cap against the Denver Broncos while attempting a quarterback sneak on Thursday, October 17.

Per a Schefter report last Sunday, league sources believed that Mahomes "could return in three weeks, if not sooner."

That timeline appears possible as Mahomes turned in limited practices Wednesday, Thursday and Friday per the Chiefs injury report. However, the signal-caller has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Backup Matt Moore will take the reins instead. He relieved Mahomes in Kansas City's 30-6 win over Denver and went 10-of-19 for 117 yards and a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill.

The former Oregon State QB has played for the Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins and Chiefs after making his debut in 2007. He's completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 46 touchdowns, 36 interceptions and 7.0 yards per attempt over 51 games (30 starts).

Moore and the Chiefs have a tough task ahead of them Sunday evening against the 5-1 Packers, who Caesars Sportsbook lists as 3.5-point road favorites.

Green Bay will likely be without star wideout Davante Adams, who is doubtful, but the Chiefs have their own injury concerns outside Mahomes, per Schefter:

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.

After that matchup, the Mahomes watch is on. Kansas City will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Nov. 3 before heading to Nashville for a date with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 10. A Monday Night Football road game against the Los Angeles Chargers awaits on Nov. 18 before the bye.

The 5-2 Chiefs are second in the AFC playoff picture behind the 7-0 New England Patriots.