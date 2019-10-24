World Series 2019 Updated TV Schedule and Live-Stream Coverage Guide

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The pressure will be on Zack Greinke Friday night.

The Washington Nationals notched a 2-0 World Series lead with a 12-3 win over the Houston Astros in Tuesday night's Game 2 at Minute Maid Park, and now the series will shift even more in their favor as it goes to Nationals Park for Games 3 and 4 as well as a Game 5 if necessary.

According to MLB Stats, 18 of the last 22 Game 1 winners have gone on to win the World Series. The Nationals look primed to make it 19 of the last 23.

Regardless of how the Fall Classic shakes out, information for how to watch it unfold and a glimpse at what to look for in Game 3 is below.

2019 World Series Information

Schedule



Tuesday, Oct. 22 (Game 1): Washington 5, Houston 4

Wednesday, Oct. 23 (Game 2): Washington 12, Houston 3

Friday, Oct. 25 (Game 3): Houston Astros at Washington Nationals, 8:07 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 26 (Game 4): Houston Astros at Washington Nationals, 8:07 p.m. ET

Sunday, Oct. 27 (Game 5)*: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals, 8:07 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Oct. 29 (Game 6)*: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros, 8:07 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Oct. 30 (Game 7)*: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros, 8:08 p.m. ET

*denotes if necessary



TV and Live Stream Information

All games will be televised on Fox and available to stream on either Fox's official website or Fox Sports Go.

Zack Greinke and Anibal Sanchez Will Start Game 3

Game 3 is a must-win for the Houston Astros, and it will all start on the mound with Zack Greinke against Washington's Anibal Sanchez.

Greinke arrived at Houston from the Arizona Diamondbacks just prior to the July 31 trade deadline. To round out the regular season, he went 8-1 with a 3.02 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. However, the 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner has struggled so far in the postseason with an 0-2 record and 6.43 ERA through three starts.

The opposite has been true for Sanchez.

The 35-year-old went 11-8 with a 3.85 ERA and 1.27 WHIP through 30 regular-season starts. In two postseason starts, Sanchez has been lights out with a 0.71 ERA. The one earned run he allowed came against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series, and he has only allowed five total hits.

Greinke's start gained even more importance for the Astros when Gerrit Cole lost Game 1. Cole's starts have been automatic wins for Houston, as he hadn't lost a decision since May 22 and the team hadn't lost a game he started since July 12. With Cole unexpectedly dropping a start, the Astros needed their other two aces to come through.

Verlander came up short in Game 2 when he gave up four earned runs on seven hits through six innings, including what turned out to be the game-winning home run to Kurt Suzuki to lead off the top of the seventh. The loss overshadowed his six strikeouts, which helped break the all-time postseason strikeout record.

All of the individual accomplishments this season by Cole, Verlander and Greinke, however, will pale if they collectively can't help the Astros secure a second championship in two years.

There could be an added value to having Greinke slated for Game 3, too, with the game being at Nationals Park. Greinke has a career .225 batting average with nine home runs and 34 RBI, including three home runs this year (all with Arizona prior to the trade).

How Greinke pitches will matter most, but down 2-0, Houston will take help from anywhere.