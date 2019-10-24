Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Clippers Rivalry; Injury Updates on Kuzma, Rondo

Harry How/Getty Images

The first battle of Los Angeles between the Lakers and the Clippers is in the books, and this time out, the latter emerged from the Staples Center with a 112-102 win and, of course, some good old-fashioned bragging rights.

The marquee matchup was billed as a "prizefight" between rivals, according to Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, but LeBron James thinks otherwise.

"I disagree on how big of a test it was," LeBron James told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. "It's the first game. Obviously the NBA is back, and that's what everyone is trying to [start], the narrative of a rivalry game and a huge test. Both teams are not who they want to be.

"It's not a rivalry. We're trying to get better every single day on how we can be as great as we can be."

If the competitive fire roaring between L.A.'s two NBA teams isn't a rivalry, it definitely felt like one on Tuesday night.

The Lakers came out swinging, running off to a 13-2 start, but then Kawhi Leonard went to work, hitting seven straight shots that changed the game's momentum.

Both teams ping-ponged scoring for most of the game, but it was the Clippers who showed their heart, hustle and, most importantly, depth.

Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell worked the pick-and-roll to perfection off the bench, while the two-man game between James and Anthony Davis hit more than a few snags along the way.

"For us, we're both aggressive. So sometimes, we kind of like miss each other. I missed him a couple times; he missed me," Davis told Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. "We'll figure it out."

They'll have to.

James and AD combined for just two points in the fourth quarter, a curious no-show by two superstars who can dominate a game almost at will.

"Our offense is going to continue to get better and better in how we can get [Davis] in the proper position to be effective and how as a team, we can all be as effective as well," James said after the game. "We showed tonight—there were times when we were great. And, there were times where we could be a lot better."

The Lakers play the Utah Jazz on Friday night, so they have until then to shore up the deficiencies in the convergence of their dynamic duo.

Rajon Rondo and Kyle Kuzma Close to Returning?

The numbers say it all.

60 to 19.

In the Lakers 112-102 loss to the Clippers, it was the bench scoring disparity that really sealed the game.

The fact that the Lakers could only muster 19 points from its bench makes it glaringly obvious that they need Kyle Kuzma and Rajon Rondo back in the lineup.

The Clippers were able to disrupt the Lakers' pick-and-roll game, but when Rondo, who remains day-to-day because of a sore calf, returns, they'll be able to work the two-man game between him and Anthony Davis.

"I envision Rajon Rondo being a major player for us this year—25-30 minutes a game guy, whether he starts or comes off the bench," head coach Frank Vogel told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I think getting Rajon Rondo back will put us in a lot more pick-and-rolls, but our post offense was something [the Clippers] had to deal with.

"We were heavier in the post than maybe we will be throughout the season because of it being effective for us, but we continue to make sure we have a diverse package out there."

Kuzma has been ruled out for Friday as he works his way back from the injury to his left foot, but he was shown running drills with assistant coach Phil Handy and looked good.

The Lakers will need his scoring and playmaking ability moving forward.

"That would be Kyle Kuzma's job," Jared Dudley told Bill Oram of The Athletic. "That's a guy who averages 17, 18 (points). When it comes to scoring, that's one thing he's god-given at."

According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, Kuzma is making progress in "non-contact skeleton work"

"Obviously there's a progression," Vogel said after practice on Sunday. "He's at no-contact half court now. I'm sure we'll build it to no-contact full court with sprinting and potentially half court with contact. I'm not sure which direction they're going to take it next, but there will be a progression this week, building him up."

The Lakers aren't rushing Rondo or Kuzma back, but they'll struggle mightily, especially against teams as potent as the Clippers, without them on the floor.

