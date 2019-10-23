Knicks News: Mitchell Robinson out for Season Opener Because of Ankle Injury

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 07: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on October 7, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Knicks announced Wednesday that starting center Mitchell Robinson will miss the team's season opener versus the San Antonio Spurs with a sprained right ankle.

The team also announced that Taj Gibson is available. He was questionable coming into Wednesday with a sore right calf.

It's unclear how David Fizdale will work his starting lineup with Robinson out of action. As Ian Begley of SNY wrote Tuesday, he'll have some options: 

"Prior to [Robinson's] injury, RJ Barrett, Marcus Morris and Julius Randle were expected to start against San Antonio. That may remain the case, but if Robinson can't play, Randle could slide to center. The Knicks could also start Bobby Portis at center in place of Robinson. Taj Gibson is another option [...]."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

