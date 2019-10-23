Knicks News: Mitchell Robinson out for Season Opener Because of Ankle Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Knicks announced Wednesday that starting center Mitchell Robinson will miss the team's season opener versus the San Antonio Spurs with a sprained right ankle.

The team also announced that Taj Gibson is available. He was questionable coming into Wednesday with a sore right calf.

It's unclear how David Fizdale will work his starting lineup with Robinson out of action. As Ian Begley of SNY wrote Tuesday, he'll have some options:

"Prior to [Robinson's] injury, RJ Barrett, Marcus Morris and Julius Randle were expected to start against San Antonio. That may remain the case, but if Robinson can't play, Randle could slide to center. The Knicks could also start Bobby Portis at center in place of Robinson. Taj Gibson is another option [...]."



