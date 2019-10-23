Jim Harbaugh Calls Michigan Exit Rumors 'Total Crap' Driven by 'Enemies'

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh sent a letter to the parents of Wolverines players stating he's not looking to leave the program despite outside speculation.

Sam Webb of WTKA in Ann Arbor provided Harbaugh's full message Wednesday, which says the rumors are "total crap" and an "annual strategy driven by our enemies":

On Tuesday, Zach Barnett of Football Scoop reported "Harbaugh's representatives have their eye on getting their client back in the NFL." It was explained as a potential move that could allow Michigan and its head coach to split without an ugly breakup amid another year outside the College Football Playoff picture.

The 55-year-old Ohio native served as the San Francisco 49ers head coach from 2011 through 2014. He accepted that job after leading the Stanford program the prior four years.

Harbaugh led the Niners to a 44-19-1 record with three playoff appearances across four seasons. He also guided the team to Super Bowl XLVII, where his team lost to his brother, John Harbaugh, and the Baltimore Ravens 34-31.

His overall record at Michigan is strong at 43-16, but the Wolverines haven't finished better than 10th in the final AP poll since he arrived in 2015. For a program with 11 national titles and a desire to compete for more, simply being good isn't enough to maintain a totally safe job status.

The former Michigan quarterback's statement to parents makes it sound like he's committed to his alma mater despite the backlash during the team's 5-2 start this season.

No. 19 U-M faces another critical test Saturday when they welcome the eighth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) to the Big House at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Another loss after last week's defeat to the Penn State Nittany Lions would increase the temperature of Harbaugh's hot seat.