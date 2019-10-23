Raptors' Masai Ujiri Won't Face Battery Charge for Incident with Police Deputy

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 23, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: President Masai Ujiri of the Toronto Raptors looks on during the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets during the 2019 Summer League at the Cox Pavilion on July 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri will not face criminal charges after allegedly shoving a police officer while attempting to step onto the court after the team's NBA Finals win over the Golden State Warriors

"The District Attorney's Office has determined that no criminal charges will be filed in the matter," the Alameda County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Tuesday.

"Mr. Ujiri attended a meeting with the District Attorney's Office focused on matters that we believe merited constructive, structured mediation and conflict resolution and were better handled in a setting outside the courtroom."

The officer said he suffered a concussion and a jaw injury in the incident. A witness told USA Today after the initial allegation the officer initiated contact between himself and Ujiri, who responded by shoving the officer after a misunderstanding regarding his credentials.

"I am extremely pleased with the decision," Ujiri said in a statement. "While these past months have been difficult waiting for a determination on this matter, I understand the nature of the process and am appreciative of the efforts of all involved. I am happy that this is now behind me and I look forward to the task of bringing another championship to the City of Toronto."

The district attorney's office said the matter was able to be handled privately, though any terms of an agreement have not been disclosed. 

