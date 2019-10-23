Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Anthony Davis Staying in Los Angeles

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis each had to jump through a lot of hoops to facilitate the trade that sent the 26-year-old All-Star forward to L.A. from the New Orleans Pelicans this summer, but with the 2019-20 NBA regular season officially underway, what happens now that they're together is all that matters.

The Athletic's Sam Amick was already looking toward Davis' potential free agency next summer in a report Tuesday:

"As everyone seems to have forgotten, the 26-year-old who joined forces with agent Rich Paul to force his way out of New Orleans in June and partner with LeBron James in Laker Land can opt out of his contract next summer and—wait for it—take his talents wherever he pleases. Davis, who averaged 25.9 points, 12 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.6 steals in 56 games with the Pelicans last season and who this observer deems the best co-star James has ever had, has a player option for next season worth $28.7 million. And every time he's asked to discuss his long-term future with the Lakers, his answer remains unchanged.

"'I just want to focus on this year,' he'll say (or something close to it).

"As one person close to him said when asked to explain how people should see the Lakers' chances of retaining Davis here, 'Just don't f--k it up.'



"Translation: They're all alone in pole position, but you still have to get it over the finish line without the car going up in flames."

When Davis was traded to the Lakers in mid-June, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Davis had privately made it known his intentions to re-sign in L.A. as a free agent in 2020. His mind could be swayed if the Lakers disappoint on the court as much as they did last season en route to a 37-45 record and missing the postseason for the sixth straight year.

It's also worth mentioning that Davis' path to the Lakers began with a public trade request in late January through his agent, Rich Paul, because he was unhappy in New Orleans and wanted to contend for a championship.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, who broke the news of the trade request.

If the Lakers can't figure out how to compete, then there are plenty of teams closer to winning a title who would welcome Davis with open arms.

However, Paul being Davis' agent is important because of LeBron James. Paul is James' agent and long-time friend. That could play a role in James and the Lakers retaining Davis.

On top of that, from a Lakers perspective, locking in Davis is an even bigger priority because James' window is most likely at least beginning to close at 34 years old. Davis is primed to take over as the franchise's face post-LeBron.

The Lakers, literally, have the odds in their favor, with the Lakers a +300 favorite (bet $100 to win $300) to win the 2020 NBA title, according to Caesar's Sportsbook.