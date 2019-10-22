Raptors Championship 2019 Banner, Ring Ceremony Twitter Reaction and Highlights

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors and their fans got to celebrate the first championship in franchise history Tuesday before the season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Four months after shocking the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, the team unveiled the banner and players received their rings in front of an excited crowd at Scotiabank Arena.

Kyle Lowry kicked off the banner release with some words to the crowd:

The players also shined in their "NBA Champions" warmups:

The entire pregame ceremony was a fun one for the players getting a chance to celebrate:

Even the fans came away with replica rings:

There was clear excitement in the entire crowd:

They obviously didn't forget everyone who helped along the way, including head coach Nick Nurse and team president Masai Ujiri:

Still, it was the players' night to celebrate before kicking off the upcoming season.

The Raptors don't have as high of expectations this year without Kawhi Leonard, entering the season with 50-1 odds to win the NBA title at Caesars Casino.

However, there is still loads of talent on the roster as well as plenty of confidence following last year's title. It could be enough to make the squad a contender once again in 2019-20.