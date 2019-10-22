FSU AD David Coburn Debunks Urban Meyer, Steve Spurrier Head Coach Rumors

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Florida State athletic director David Coburn threw a wet blanket the rumors the Seminoles would consider hiring Urban Meyer or Steve Spurrier as a replacement for head football coach Willie Taggart.

"If Coach were hit by a bus tomorrow, we would not target Coach Meyer, period," Coburn said, per the Tallahassee Democrat's Wayne McGahee III. "I say that with all due respect to Coach Meyer, but we would not target Steve Spurrier either."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.