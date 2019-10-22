FSU AD David Coburn Debunks Urban Meyer, Steve Spurrier Head Coach Rumors

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Florida State athletic director David Coburn threw a wet blanket the rumors the Seminoles would consider hiring Urban Meyer or Steve Spurrier as a replacement for head football coach Willie Taggart.

"If Coach were hit by a bus tomorrow, we would not target Coach Meyer, period," Coburn said, per the Tallahassee Democrat's Wayne McGahee III. "I say that with all due respect to Coach Meyer, but we would not target Steve Spurrier either."

                                                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    OL Washington Gives Glimpse Of Future In Promising Debut

    Florida State Football logo
    Florida State Football

    OL Washington Gives Glimpse Of Future In Promising Debut

    Florida State Seminoles
    via Florida State Seminoles

    FSU football: Fans would really take Urban Meyer in Tally?

    Florida State Football logo
    Florida State Football

    FSU football: Fans would really take Urban Meyer in Tally?

    Chop Chat
    via Chop Chat

    Georgia Southern Freshman OL Dies at 18

    Jordan Wiggins was found unresponsive at his residence hall

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Georgia Southern Freshman OL Dies at 18

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Nolecast: Timeouts, Taggart, and turnaround time

    Florida State Football logo
    Florida State Football

    Nolecast: Timeouts, Taggart, and turnaround time

    Tomahawk Nation
    via Tomahawk Nation