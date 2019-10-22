Mohamed Sanu, Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Patriots' Fantasy Outlook After Trade

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Less than 12 hours after defeating the New York Jets 33-0 on Monday night to move to 7-0 on the season, the New England Patriots acquired receiver Mohamed Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons for a second-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's a move that will have ramifications not only on the Super Bowl picture but fantasy football leagues as well.

The biggest question is, what will Sanu's fantasy value be moving forward as he goes from being the No. 2 option in Atlanta to working his way into New England's offense? In short, the veteran should remain a must-start.

Sanu has proved to be a quality WR2 option for fantasy football owners through the years, averaging 64 receptions, 731.3 yards and 4.3 touchdowns over the three seasons prior to 2019. Just as importantly, he has earned his quarterback's trust by not dropping passes when the ball is thrown his way, as Pro Football Focus noted:

Dropping passes is an easy way to get into Patriots coach Bill Belichick's doghouse. For Sanu, that shouldn't be a major concern as he learns the playbook.

Sanu has 33 receptions for 313 yards and a score through seven games this season. As long as he can acclimate himself in New England, he should have no problem putting up similar numbers on his new team.

The reported trade will affect more than Sanu, though. The likes of Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon could be impacted as well.

As for Edelman, expect his fantasy value to remain unchanged. No matter who has been in the Patriots' receiving corps in recent years, Edelman's connection with quarterback Tom Brady has produced strong numbers. The veteran wideout has averaged 86 receptions and 935.2 yards over the last five seasons.

With five-time Pro Bowler Rob Gronkowski retiring during the offseason, Edelman has been leaned upon more heavily this season. He already has 45 catches for 496 yards and two touchdowns.

Sanu's arrival could take away some of Edelman's targets, but the chemistry between Brady and Edelman should continue to pay off for fantasy owners.

The wild card in this situation is Gordon. A former 1,600-yard receiver, Gordon has 20 catches for 287 yards and one touchdown in six appearances this season. He is dealing with knee and ankle injuries suffered during Week 6, resulting in his missing Monday night's victory.

Adding Sanu gives the Patriots another playmaker to move the chains on a consistent basis. But when Brady wants to stretch the field, Gordon should continue to remain his top option.

When healthy, Gordon figures to remain a strong WR2 play. But with the acquisition of Sanu, the Patriots can take the cautious approach with Gordon and make sure he is 100 percent before putting him back on the field. New England looks like it's in a great position for an 11th consecutive playoff berth. As a result, making sure players are healthy for a potential Super Bowl run is the top priority.