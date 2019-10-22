NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Surrounding Dion Waiters, Chris Paul, More

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

A number of players were able to reach rookie-scale contract extensions with their respective clubs prior to Monday's deadline, putting an end to some of the trade speculation that had been forming around the league.

However, there are still some players in the rumor mill as the 2019-20 regular season prepares to tip off on Tuesday.

Miami Heat G Dion Waiters

The situation in South Beach figures to be worth keeping an eye on moving forward.

On Saturday, the Miami Heat suspended Dion Waiters for Wednesday's season opener against the Memphis Grizzlies for conduct detrimental to the team. That comes after the veteran averaged just 14.3 minutes during the preseason, failing to start any of the exhibitions.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said earlier this month, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, that the team was looking for Waiters to get in "Miami Heat shape." Waiters missed the final 52 games of the 2017-18 season and the first 35 games of last season after undergoing ankle surgery in January 2018 to repair both instability in the left ankle and a preexisting navicular bone fracture.

Of note, though, Miami has been attempting to move the guard since last December.

An NBA general manager told Heavy.com's Sean Deveney: "They've been trying to trade him since last Christmas. No one was trying to take him on then. And after this kind of thing [suspension], it would be really hard to take him on now. He has had just kind of junk attached to him just about his whole career."

Waiters' recent Instagram comments are not likely to help matters, either.

Waiters still has two years remaining on the four-year, $52 million deal he signed in July 2017, and he will make $12.1 million this season and $12.65 million in 2020-21.

Oklahoma City Thunder PG Chris Paul

Ever since the Thunder acquired Chris Paul in the Russell Westbrook trade in July, OKC has long been viewed by many as just a pit stop for the veteran.

Although it appears Paul will be with Oklahoma City to start the season, he may still ultimately be moved at some point.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, league sources "fully expect" OKC to explore moving Paul. But there may be obstacles to moving the nine-time All-Star, per O'Connor:

"Finding a new home for Paul will be tough. He’s 34, has an injury history, and is owed $124 million over the next three years. That deal is terrifying. Paul can help himself and the Thunder out by excelling this season. All it takes is one team to bite."

Paul has not appeared in more than 61 games in any of the past three regular seasons, averaging just 59 games per season during that span. Meanwhile, he is a 34-year-old point guard entering his 15th season.

Not only that, but he is owed $79.9 million over the next two seasons and also holds a $44.2 million player option for 2021-22.

As rumors swirled, Paul made it clear last month that he was looking forward to the opportunity ahead:

According to The Athletic's Erik Horne, Thunder coach Billy Donovan has called Paul a "great competitor" as well as "bright, smart, cerebral." At least for the time being, Donovan will have Paul at his disposal as OKC ushers in a new era.

Oklahoma City Thunder F Danilo Gallinari

Like Paul, Danilo Gallinari was acquired by the Thunder in a blockbuster deal during the offseason. Also like Paul, he may not be long for OKC.

Per O'Connor, league sources also "fully expect" Oklahoma City to explore Gallinari's market moving forward. Moving Gallinari could prove to be an easier task than moving Paul.

Gallinari is coming off a strong performance for the Los Angeles Clippers, one that saw him average a career-high 19.8 points per game last season. He shot 43.3 percent from three-point range, his best mark since his rookie season in 2008-09 (44.4 percent).

He is a career 37.6 percent perimeter shooter.

And while Paul is potentially owed $124.1 million over the next three seasons, Gallinari is in the final year of his contract, making $22.6 million in 2019-20. Though that is not a small number, an expiring contract can be valuable currency in the NBA.



With Paul, Gallinari, Steven Adams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder have the talent to be an interesting team this season despite entering a transition period. If Paul and Gallinari get off to a strong start to the season, OKC may look to make some moves.