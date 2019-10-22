Neymar Says He Is 'Happy' and Will 'Give 100 Percent' for PSG

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Neymar has said he is happy at Paris Saint-Germain and will "give 100 percent" for the club, despite wanting to leave in the summer.

The 27-year-old has netted four goals in five Ligue 1 appearances this term, with three of them the deciding goal in the game.

Neymar has now asked fans to understand his desire to leave in the summer, but he has made it clear he is fully committed to PSG again, per OTRO (h/t Sport):

"I am happy here and I am a player for this club, a professional, and I am going to give my best for PSG. I will give 100 percent and I will try to help the club win [games and trophies], especially the Champions League.

"I understand how the feel, but I ask them to understand me, too. When you're not happy, whatever job you do, you try to leave and to make a change. That's what I wanted to do, but in the end, I stayed and, like I said, I will do the best I can."



The Brazilian is currently sidelined because of a hamstring injury he picked up while on international duty:

He has been reintegrated into the PSG side by manager Thomas Tuchel after being heavily linked with a return to Barcelona in the summer.

Without Neymar, PSG beat Nice 4-1 away on Friday in their first game after the international break. Angel Di Maria scored a sublime double, and Kylian Mbappe and Mauro Icardi also got on the scoresheet.

Edinson Cavani also returned to the bench at the Allianz Riviera after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a hip injury.

Given the strength of PSG's attacking line, they should be able to cope without Neymar for now, even in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League Group A trip to Club Brugge.

However, Tuchel will be eager to have his most creative player back in the fold as soon as possible, particularly in the UEFA Champions League, which Neymar also highlighted as a priority.

The French champions have been hugely underwhelming in Europe's elite competition, crashing out at the last 16 in each of the last three seasons.

In the last two campaigns, Neymar has had to watch from the sidelines as PSG have exited the Champions League to Real Madrid and Manchester United, respectively:

Perhaps the key reason PSG spent £200 million to prise Neymar away from Barcelona in 2017 was so he could help them join the European elite.

After two wins from their first two matches in this season's Champions League—both achieved without Neymar, who was suspended—Tuchel's side should have little issue getting out of the group stage again.

But all at the club will be desperate for Neymar to be fully fit for this season's knockout stages to finally help them realise their potential in Europe.