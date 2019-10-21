Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Vents on Instagram After $14K Fine for Pants Violation

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. took to social media to complain about his recent fine from the NFL:

The Cleveland Browns receiver was forced to pay $14,037 for violating the league's uniform and equipment rules in the Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks on October 13. His pants "failed to cover the knee area," although he did wear high socks during the game.

It's the second time Beckham has been fined this amount in 2019, with the first fine coming due to an unsportsmanlike conduct against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey in Week 4.

This also wasn't the first quarrel between Beckham and the NFL over his wardrobe.

The three-time Pro Bowler was warned for violating a league rule in Week 1 when he wore a Richard Mille watch during the game. Though he wasn't fined, he was told not to wear hard objects on the field.

He also showed his displeasure on Twitter after that incident:

It appears he was right as "another" thing has created more controversy.

Of course, Beckham might want to be careful about posting his fine letters on social media. Antonio Brown also publicly complained about a fine from the Oakland Raiders, which eventually led to his release from the team and loss of millions in guaranteed money.