Heisman 2019 Odds: Joe Burrow Jumps to Favorite with Jalen Hurts Post Tua Injury

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The race for the 2019 Heisman Trophy is turning into a transfer quarterback affair.

According to David Purdum of ESPN, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts are the co-favorites at Caesars Sportsbook with 5-4 odds (bet $100 to win $125). Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is behind them at 7-1.

Burrow transferred to LSU from Ohio State, Hurts transferred to Oklahoma from Alabama, and Fields transferred to Ohio State from Georgia.

Burrow's spot atop the odds leaderboard is all the more notable because of where he was to start the season. Purdum noted Caesars listed him as a 200-1 longshot, meaning those who were confident in the Tigers signal-caller during the summer could be looking at a massive payday.

The Heisman race received a shakeup during Alabama's win over Tennessee on Saturday, as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was then the favorite, suffered an ankle injury that required surgery. While he is still listed with 5-2 odds, he will miss an undetermined amount of time and may not be back with enough games left to overcome the steep competition.

Alabama and LSU are Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the Associated Press Top 25, and their impending showdown on Nov. 9 figured to go a long way in the race for the SEC title, College Football Playoff title and Heisman Trophy. However, Tagovailoa's potential absence means Burrow could be in the driver's seat for all three.

That would be quite the turnaround from preseason expectations for the senior who has completed 79.4 percent of his passes for 2,484 yards, 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding two more scores on the ground.