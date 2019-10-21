NBA Rumors: Ex-Warriors F Alfonzo McKinnie Claimed by Cavaliers Off Waivers

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers claimed Alfonzo McKinnie off waivers Monday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The Golden State Warriors waived McKinnie on Saturday in order to free up the salary-cap space necessary to get Marquese Chriss on their active roster.

McKinnie was a regular member of the Warriors' rotation in 2018-19. He averaged 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor and 35.6 percent from three-point range.

Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor noted McKinnie is the 14th member of Cleveland's roster, bringing the team to the league's minimum requirement.

The Cavaliers project to be one of the NBA's worst teams. This season is about building for the future and determining the feasibility of the Darius Garland-Collin Sexton backcourt partnership.

At 27, McKinnie doesn't necessarily fit with the Cavs' general timeline. The team doesn't have a ton of depth on the wing, though, which should afford him more playing time than he would've received in Golden State. He'll likely open the season as the backup small forward behind Cedi Osman.

McKinnie will make a little more than $1.5 million this season and will become a restricted free agent if he doesn't sign a $2 million qualifying offer for 2020-21.

If McKinnie plays well, then the Cavs could flip him for future assets ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, or he could parlay his success into a nice paycheck next summer.