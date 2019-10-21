Ex-Georgia, Miami HC Mark Richt Had Heart Attack, Says He's 'Doing Fine'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt will be "fine" after suffering a heart attack Monday, he said in a tweet.

"I am assuming word travels fast. So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine," Richt said. "As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week."

Richt, 59, retired from coaching last December after a three-year stint at Miami. He has been working as an ACC Network studio analyst during this college football season.

