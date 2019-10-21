Ex-Georgia, Miami HC Mark Richt Had Heart Attack, Says He's 'Doing Fine'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2019

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Mark Richt of the Miami Hurricanes looks on after the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt will be "fine" after suffering a heart attack Monday, he said in a tweet.   

"I am assuming word travels fast. So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine," Richt said. "As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week."

Richt, 59, retired from coaching last December after a three-year stint at Miami. He has been working as an ACC Network studio analyst during this college football season.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

