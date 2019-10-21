Manchester United Report Allegation of Racism During Liverpool Match to Police

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United have passed on information to the authorities involving an allegation of racial abuse during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

United reported the incident to Greater Manchester Police, according to BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

Meanwhile, a club spokesperson detailed how a member of the home support was escorted from the stadium during the game, per TalkSport's Jackson Cole:

"We are aware of an incident at yesterday’s game where an individual in the home section has allegedly engaged in racial abuse. The individual was identified and ejected from the stadium. We are currently investigating the matter as a priority. Racism and all forms of discrimination are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values of our club."

Cole noted how a permanent ban could be levied by United if the allegation is proved. He also relayed how Liverpool have issued a statement praising the speed with which United have reacted to the incident:

"Liverpool Football Club takes all allegations of this manner extremely seriously and will support the strongest possible action being taken against anyone found to be responsible.

"At this stage it would be inappropriate to comment further on the alleged incident itself other than to welcome the swiftness with which Manchester United have launched an investigation and support their stance that racism and discrimination must be treated with zero tolerance."

United's swift response comes after a weekend during which racism at matches became an issue at more than one ground. Two people were arrested as part of an investigation into abuse heard during an FA Cup tie between Haringey Borough and National League side Yeovil Town on Saturday, per BBC Sport.

Haringey's goalkeeper Valery Douglas Pajetat, born in Cameroon, was "spat at and hit by an object thrown from the Yeovil Town end," according to the report.

Meanwhile, Stone noted a possible incident when Northampton Town met Salford City FC on Saturday:

In the Scottish Premier League, Hearts have begun investigating after allegations of abuse toward Rangers Colombia international striker Alfredo Morelos, per Sky Sports.

Events at Haringey's Cole Park Stadium led to the home team leaving the pitch. It was a decision backed by chairman Aki Achillea, who told Press Association Sport (h/t BBC Sport): "I am of the view that we had no choice. We could not carry on and play football yesterday."

Defender Coby Rowe also called on football's governing body to do more to tackle a growing problem:

Leaving the pitch is one possible response that's been discussed by Chelsea duo Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi. The England national team chose to stay on the pitch amid abusive chants directed toward United frontman Marcus Rashford, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings during a recent 6-0 win over Bulgaria in Sofia during UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying.