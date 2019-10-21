World Series 2019: Bold Predictions for Nationals vs. Astros Showdown

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Most of focus going into the World Series will be on the top players for the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.

But the difference-makers in the best-of-seven series could be hitters who have either struggled so far in the playoffs or have not earned enough credit for their performances.

One of the Astros' top regular-season bats has failed to get going in October, but there is still a chance he rebounds in the Fall Classic.

For Washington, the players at the bottom third of the order could end up as key factors if they continue to reach base.

Bold Predictions for World Series

Alvarez Breaks Out of Slump

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Yordan Alvarez has one hit in his last seven playoff games.

Overall, the Houston slugger is 7-for-41 with three doubles and a single RBI in his first postseason.

His struggles are a bit stunning given how well he played in the regular season. He ended with a .313 batting average, 27 home runs and 78 RBI.

In the American League Championship Series, the AL Rookie of the Year candidate fanned two or three times in four games.

But the Cuban is capable of hitting his way out of the slump, and he proved in the first four ALDS contests that he could make an impact, notching six hits.

Houston manager AJ Hinch expressed his confidence in Alvarez during the ALCS, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart: "He's had an incredible year, and I think his ability to come up to a really good team and jump right into the middle of the order for the majority of the season, contribute the way that he did, the power, the run production, being in the middle of this lineup from the get-go as a rookie is exceptional."

All it could take is one swing for his fortunes to change, similar to Carlos Correa with his walk-off home run in Game 2 of the ALCS.

Alvarez was a better hitter at Minute Maid Park with 14 home runs, 44 RBI and 1.140 OPS. That is significant with the designated hitter eliminated for Games 3-5 at Nationals Park.

If he thrives in his regular role Tuesday and Wednesday, Alvarez may be called on in key pinch-hit situations.

In August and September, he played three games in the outfield, so it seems unlikely Hinch would position him there, with Michael Brantley, George Springer and Josh Reddick in the fold.

But if Alvarez erupts in Games 1 and 2, he could force Hinch into a difficult decision to ride the hot bat.

Robles, Taylor Are Washington's X-Factors

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Victor Robles and Michael A. Taylor combined for five hits and Washington's only two NLCS home runs.

If the outfielders continue to have success at the plate, it could flip the Nationals order and start a few rallies.

In Game 2, Taylor went 2-for-4 with a solo long ball, while Robles was 3-for-8 in Games 3 and 4.

Since Game 1 of the NLDS, one of them has at least one hit, and both hitters could be key in Houston.

If Dave Martinez opts to rest Robles' hamstring, he could be the designated hitter, with Taylor starting in the outfield.

Both outfielders could start at the bottom of the order, and without a pitcher batting in Games 1 and 2, they could set up situations for Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon to drive in runs.

If they provide support for the team's top batters, Washington could produce an extended rally or two against Houston's aces.

When the series shifts to Washington, one of the two could be utilized as a pinch-hitter versus a Houston bullpen that allowed 10 runs over six ALCS contests.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.

