Patriots Trade Rumors: OJ Howard Talks Shut Down by Bucs

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The New England Patriots were rejected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they inquired about tight end OJ Howard, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer:

"The Patriots' decision to bring Benjamin Watson back after Matt LaCosse went to IR only further illustrates the team's problems at Rob Gronkowski's old spot. Eight days until the trade deadline. New England already asked, and was told no on, Buccaneers tight end OJ Howard. I'd expect they'll be turning over rocks this week at the position."

LaCosse sprained his MCL against the New York Giants in Week 6 and, according to NFL Network's Michael Giardi, "is expected to miss at least a few weeks."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.