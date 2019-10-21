NCAA Football Rankings 2019: Early Predictions for College Polls After Week 9

Bill Feig/Associated Press

No. 9 Auburn and No. 13 Wisconsin face stiff tasks to try to move back up the college football rankings in Week 9.

Auburn has worked its way up the polls, but it could be on the way back down if it stumbles versus No. 2 LSU.

Wisconsin experienced a drop after Week 8's defeat to Illinois, and it could be out of either the Top 15 or 20 if it suffers a second straight loss to No. 3 Ohio State.

As for the Tigers and Buckeyes, they could reinforce their positions in the top three with home victories.

If that is the case, the two sides will move one step closer to setting up mammoth November clashes with Alabama and Penn State, respectively.

Week 9 Poll Prediction

1. Alabama

2. LSU

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Oklahoma

6. Penn State

7. Florida

8. Notre Dame

9. Georgia

10. Oregon

11. Utah

12. Baylor

13. Texas

14. SMU

15. Minnesota

16. Auburn

17. Wisconsin

18. Cincinnati

19. Iowa

20. Appalachian State

21. Boise State

22. Iowa State

23. Arizona State

24. Wake Forest

25. Memphis

Saturday afternoon marks the second time Ohio State faces a ranked foe in 2019.

The first resulted in a 24-point triumph over a Michigan State team that is now .500 in conference play.

Before Wisconsin lost to Illinois, the clash between the Buckeyes and Badgers could have been for the Big Ten's spot in the College Football Playoff.

Now, Paul Chryst's team has to win at Ohio Stadium, run through the Big Ten West and knock off either Ohio State or Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Badgers will not get a chance to regain playoff hopes, as their defense may not be able to handle all of Ohio State's weapons.

Wisconsin's top-ranked rushing defense should contain J.K. Dobbins and Master Teague, but Justin Fields has an endless supply of wide receivers to work with.

Ten Buckeyes have hauled in a touchdown pass, with Chris Olave, K.J. Hill and Binjimen Victor leading the way with 13 combined scores.

Even if Jonathan Taylor produces another triple-digit showing, the Big Ten West side may not have enough horses in the passing game to keep up with the Big Ten East leader.

Jack Coan has thrown for over 200 yards once in the last five games, and he has over 25 attempts in two of those contests.

If Ohio State contains Taylor on a few drives, the junior signal-caller might not be able to be the difference-maker.

The same could be said about Bo Nix going into Tiger Stadium. The Auburn freshman has a single 300-yard performance, and he hit 150 yards once in three Top 25 matchups.

Conversely, Joe Burrow has eclipsed the 250-yard mark in each of his seven starts for LSU.

A Saturday win assures Ed Orgeron's side an undefeated record heading into Bryant-Denny Stadium November 9 for the potential game of the season.

Ohio State has a longer wait between Week 9 and the November 23 clash with Penn State. In between, the Buckeyes face Maryland and Rutgers.

By the time the Buckeyes visit Michigan, the Wolverines could have at least three losses.

Jim Harbaugh's side may fall out of the Top 25 with a home loss to Notre Dame, who is chasing the title of the best one-loss team.

If the Fighting Irish win at Michigan Stadium, they will be locked in a fight with the SEC East winner and possibly the Pac-12 champion for that designation.

If Auburn and Wisconsin fall, Oregon and Utah could shoot into the Top 10, while Baylor, SMU and Minnesota may continue their crawls up the rankings.

Baylor's movement is significant because it could give Oklahoma a chance to earn another Top 10 victory November 16 in Waco, Texas.

