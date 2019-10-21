College Football Rankings 2019: Week 9 Polls and Top 25 Standings Predictions

Timothy D. Easley/Associated Press

Clemson may have fallen another spot in the AP Top 25 poll this week, but that's OK. As long as the Tigers keep winning in convincing fashion, the defending national champions should be back in the College Football Playoff this season.

Through eight weeks of the college football campaign, Clemson is now ranked No. 4 in the AP poll behind Alabama, LSU and Ohio State. While the Tigers may not have as difficult of a schedule as those three teams, they should win out and be the undefeated ACC champion, which will get them back in the CFP.

As for the AP Top 25 and Coaches Polls this week, the biggest movement came from Wisconsin, which fell from No. 6 to No. 13 after its surprising loss at Illinois—the Badgers' first defeat of the season.

Entering Week 9, here are the full polls, along with some predictions for what to expect this weekend.

Week 9 AP Top 25 Poll

1. Alabama (7-0)

2. LSU (7-0)

3. Ohio State (7-0)

4. Clemson (7-0)

5. Oklahoma (7-0)

6. Penn State (7-1)

7. Florida (7-1)

8. Notre Dame (5-1)

9. Auburn (6-1)

10. Georgia (6-1)

11. Oregon (6-1)

12. Utah (6-1)

13. Wisconsin (6-1)

14. Baylor (7-0)

15. Texas (5-2)

16. SMU (7-0)

17. Minnesota (7-0)

18. Cincinnati (6-1)

19. Michigan (5-2)

20. Iowa (5-2)

21. Appalachian State (6-0)

22. Boise State (6-1)

23. Iowa State (5-2)

24. Arizona State (5-2)

25. Wake Forest (6-1)

Week 9 Amway Coaches Poll

1. Alabama (7-0)

2. Clemson (7-0)

3. LSU (7-0)

4. Ohio State (7-0)

5. Oklahoma (7-0)

6. Penn State (7-0)

7. Notre Dame (5-1)

8. Florida (7-1)

9. Georgia (6-1)

10. Auburn (6-1)

11. Oregon (6-1)

12. Utah (6-1)

13. Wisconsin (6-1)

14. Baylor (7-0)

15. Texas (5-2)

16. Minnesota (7-0)

17. SMU (7-0)

18. Cincinnati (6-1)

19. Iowa (5-2)

20. Michigan (5-2)

21. Boise State (6-1)

22. Appalachian State (6-0)

23. Wake Forest (6-1)

24. Arizona State (5-2)

25. Memphis (6-1)

Week 9 Predictions

Ohio State tops Wisconsin in Big Ten clash

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

After getting upset by Illinois on the road over the weekend, Wisconsin could bounce back in a big way with an upset win of its own. The No. 13 Badgers are traveling on the road to face No. 3 Ohio State in what will be the Buckeyes' biggest game of the season so far.

However, Wisconsin isn't on the same level as Ohio State, and that's going to show on Saturday.

The Buckeyes' only game so far versus a ranked opponent was against Michigan State, which was ranked No. 25 at the time and is no longer ranked. However, Ohio State has been dominant, averaging 49.7 points per game and only eight points allowed per game. The Buckeyes are rolling through their schedule, including games against Big Ten opponents.

But now, things get tougher. Three of Ohio State's final five regular-season games are against No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 6 Penn State and No. 19 Michigan. Expect the Buckeyes to start that stretch on a positive note with a home win over the Badgers.

LSU stays unbeaten against Auburn

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Through its first seven games, LSU has already had a difficult schedule. The No. 2 Tigers own wins over No. 7 Florida and No. 15 Texas during their 7-0 start. And things don't get any easier over the next six weeks.

On Saturday, LSU hosts No. 9 Auburn. The Tigers need a win to make their following game against No. 1 Alabama a battle for first place in the SEC West, assuming the Crimson Tide also beat Arkansas. And though Auburn is also a well-tested team, LSU should pull out the home win.

The Tigers are having an incredible start, particularly on offense, as Joe Burrow has passed for 29 touchdowns, already setting LSU's single-season record. Burrow should play a pivotal role in helping the Tigers earn a win over Auburn this weekend.

Plus, LSU has already won a big game at home. It beat Florida on Oct. 12 at Tiger Stadium, and there is sure to again be an electric atmosphere for the Auburn matchup.

The rest of the top teams roll

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

While LSU and Ohio State have challenging games this week, the rest of the undefeated teams ranked in the top six should have no problem winning.

Even though Alabama will likely be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, backup Mac Jones should have no trouble leading the Crimson Tide to a home win over Arkansas. The Razorbacks are winless in SEC play, and they'll have a tough time against the Tide's defense.

No. 4 Clemson (vs. Boston College), No. 5 Oklahoma (at Kansas State) and No. 6 Penn State (at Michigan State) should also all win conference games against unranked opponents.

The only way the rankings should see a major shakeup next week would be if LSU or Ohio State were to lose. But that shouldn't happen, and all six of these teams should stay unbeaten for another week.