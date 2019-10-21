Tottenham vs. Red Star Belgrade: How to Watch, Stream, Time, Odds, Match Preview

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham reached the final of the UEFA Champions League last season but is already in desperation mode heading into Matchday 3 of the group stage this week. Still seeking their first European win of the season, Spurs will host Red Star Belgrade this Tuesday, hoping to get back into contention in Group B.

Below find everything you need to know about Tottenham vs. Red Star Belgrade, including kickoff time, how to watch and stream the match, odds and a match preview.

Kickoff Time

Tottenham and Red Star will play this Tuesday, Oct. 22, and the match kicks off at 3 p.m. ET. The teams will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

How to Watch, Streaming Information

Stream Tottenham vs. Red Star on B/R Live in the United States. Coverage includes the live match, post-match press conferences from each team's manager, and access to the full replay shortly after the match concludes.

In the UK, you can watch the match on BT Sport.

Odds

Despite its struggles so far in the Champions League, Tottenham (-365; bet $365 to win $100) is still a heavy favorite at home against Red Star in this match, according to Caesars. However, at +3500, Spurs have dropped out of the top-10 favorites to win the entire competition.

Match Preview

Tottenham's Champions League season started out so well. Spurs used goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura to take a 2-0 lead at Olympiacos, but that's where the positivity ended. They've been outscored 9-2 since, including Bayern coming to London and pouring in seven goals on Matchday 2.

After two matches in Group B, Bayern leads with six points, followed by Red Star with three, Olympiacos with one, and Tottenham in last (on goal difference) with one.

In order to get back into the top half of the group and regain hopes of advancing to the knockout round, Tottenham must win this match and ideally do it with a lot of goals. That minus-5 disparity from the Bayern match could come back to haunt them in a tiebreaker scenario.

Spurs have the firepower up top, with Kane, Son and Moura, but they have to limit the mistakes and breakdowns in midfield and on the backline. Christian Eriksen is the likely X-factor for Tottenham. He's struggled so far this season with injuries and inconsistency, but if he can find the form he displayed in Europe last season, Mauricio Pochettino's entire squad will benefit.

Tottenham will be without starting goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who is out until 2020 after sustaining an elbow injury in Premier League action. Paulo Gazzaniga will step in between the posts.

For Red Star Belgrade, the club leads the Serbian SuperLiga and is not a side Spurs can afford to take lightly. Red Star utilizes a balanced attack, led by center forward Milan Pavkov and winger El Fardou Ben. In its 3-1 win against Olympiacos on Matchday 2, the three goals came from three different players.

Red Star defeated Liverpool in the Champions League group stage last season, albeit at home.