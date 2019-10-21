Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa Has No Timetable for Return from Injury, Per Nick Saban

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has no timetable for return after successful surgery on his ankle injury.

Head coach Nick Saban told reporters the expectation is Tagovailoa will not be able to put weight on the ankle for "several days," and the team is hopeful he will be able to start rehabilitation within 10 days.

"These things are unpredictable," Saban added.

Saban noted Tagovailoa's brother, Taulia, will be the backup quarterback to Mac Jones against Arkansas in Week 9. Jones went 6-of-11 passing for 72 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Saturday's victory over Tennessee.

Tagovailoa was injured Saturday against Tennessee, and Alabama confirmed the surgery Sunday. Tagovailoa was 11-of-12 passing for 155 yards and an interception before the injury.

For the season, Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,166 yards, 27 touchdowns and two interceptions as Alabama has gotten off to a 7-0 start.

This is the second straight season he has suffered a high ankle sprain, though on different ankles. Last season, Tagovailoa had a similar surgery after the 2018 SEC Championship Game and returned in time to play in the Orange Bowl against Oklahoma in a 45-34 victory.