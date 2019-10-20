NCAA Football Rankings 2019: Predicting Top Movers in Week 9 Post-Week 8 Results

Holly Hart/Associated Press

One of the biggest upsets of the college football season came Saturday, and Wisconsin will surely slide down the AP Top 25 poll because of it. However, don't count out the Badgers just yet.

Wisconsin lost 24-23 at Illinois on Saturday, its first loss of the season. The Fighting Illini needed a 39-yard field goal from James McCourt as time expired to knock off the No. 6 team in the nation.

But much could be forgotten about Wisconsin's loss if it bounces back in Week 9. The Badgers travel to Ohio State, and a road win over the No. 4 Buckeyes could quickly help Wisconsin regain the spot in the rankings it will likely lose Sunday.

Wisconsin and five other ranked teams lost Saturday, so there will be movement in this latest AP poll. Here's a look at how the rankings could shake out heading into Week 9.

Week 9 Poll Projections

1. Alabama (7-0)

2. LSU (7-0)

3. Clemson (7-0)

4. Ohio State (7-0)

5. Oklahoma (7-0)

6. Penn State (7-0)

7. Notre Dame (5-1)

8. Florida (7-1)

9. Georgia (6-1)

10. Auburn (6-1)

11. Oregon (6-1)

12. Utah (6-1)

13. Wisconsin (6-1)

14. Texas (5-2)

15. Baylor (7-0)

16. SMU (7-0)

17. Minnesota (7-0)

18. Cincinnati (6-1)

19. Michigan (5-2)

20. Arizona State (5-2)

21. Boise State (6-1)

22. Iowa (5-2)

23. Appalachian State (6-0)

24. Iowa State (5-2)

25. Wake Forest (6-1)

On the Rise

Penn State Keeps Moving Up

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The top seven ranked teams in the country were all undefeated. After Wisconsin's loss, that number is down to six. And that's going to benefit Big Ten rival Penn State.

The Nittany Lions improved to 7-0 on Saturday with a 28-21 win over No. 16 Michigan. It was their second straight victory against a ranked opponent, as they beat No. 23 Iowa in Week 7.

With Wisconsin's loss, Penn State will move up to No. 6 and be in a good position to keep climbing the rankings if another top team suffers an upset loss. Plus, the Nittany Lions have two difficult road matchups remaining on their schedule, as they will play No. 20 Minnesota and No. 4 Ohio State, both of whom are undefeated. Wins in those games would help them continue to move up.

Penn State's game against Ohio State could also decide the fate of its season, as the winner will likely advance to the Big Ten Championship Game, from which it could also earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. But for now, the Nittany Lions are in a great position thanks to their strong start.

Trio of 7-0 Teams Ascending the Rankings

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

The top six teams in the rankings will all be undefeated, but they aren't the only schools that don't have a loss yet.

No. 18 Baylor, No. 19 SMU and No. 20 Minnesota each improved to 7-0 with a win on Saturday, and with No. 14 Boise State, No. 16 Michigan and No. 17 Arizona State all losing, the former trio of teams should move up several spots in the latest AP poll.

Baylor and Minnesota could keep moving up the rankings even if the teams in front of them don't lose because both schools have challenging matchups ahead. The Bears have home games against No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 15 Texas in November, while the Golden Gophers are set to play No. 7 Penn State, No. 23 Iowa and No. 6 Wisconsin.

SMU has the best chance of finishing undefeated, as the Mustangs have no games against ranked opponents remaining on their schedule. But they will also likely need teams in front of them to lose in order to keep moving up the rankings because of their lower-strength schedule.

Iowa State, Wake Forest Enter the Poll

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

No. 22 Missouri and No. 25 Washington both lost Saturday, so those schools will be dropping out of the latest rankings. That leaves two spots for teams that just missed the cut last week to slide into the bottom of the poll.

Those schools should be Iowa State and Wake Forest after each earned a win Saturday. The Cyclones improved to 5-2 with a 34-24 win over Texas Tech, while the Demon Deacons are 6-1 after their 22-20 victory against Florida State.

Iowa State's time in the rankings could be short-lived. After hosting Oklahoma State in Week 9, the Cyclones return from their bye with consecutive matchups against No. 5 Oklahoma and No. 15 Texas. Those will be difficult games to win, especially on the road against the Sooners.

Wake Forest should stay in the rankings for the next few weeks, as it has its bye followed by games against N.C. State and Virginia Tech. However, the Demon Deacons have a road matchup against No. 3 Clemson on Nov. 16, which could knock them from the rankings depending on how far they climb beforehand.