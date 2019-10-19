Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Fined over $21K for Hit on Browns' Baker Mayfield

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has been fined $21,056 for a roughing-the-passer penalty on Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during a 32-28 win last Sunday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Clowney pushed Mayfield after the signal-caller fired an incomplete pass to wideout Jarvis Landry late in the third quarter.

The penalty put Cleveland on the Seattle 30-yard line, but the Browns could not cash in after the Seahawks executed a successful goal-line stand and got the ball back on downs.

Mayfield also received a postgame fine but for a different reason, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

After the game, the quarterback shared his thoughts with reporters about an illegal blindside block flag on Landry, which occurred on the Browns' previous drive.

"[The officiating] was pretty bad today," Mayfield said per Dan Labbe of cleveland.com. "The guy is squared up with him, running at him and he is lowering his head into Jarvis. What is [Landry] supposed to do? Avoid him? This is not bull fighting. I don't know. It ticks me off."

Per Rapoport, Mayfield also said that he knew he would "probably be fined" for those comments, and he was for $12,500.

Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest called the Landry penalty "one of the worst calls" he's seen and said the Clowney hit was a "makeup call."

Clowney's bank account may have taken a five-figure hit, but he and the Seahawks are now 5-1 and just one half-game behind the San Francisco 49ers for first place in the NFC West (and the NFC's best record). They host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The 2-4 Browns are on their bye week and will return to the field on Sunday, October 27, against the 6-0 New England Patriots.