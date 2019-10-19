Report: Browns' Baker Mayfield Fined $12.5K for Refs Remarks After Seahawks Loss

David Richard/Associated Press

The NFL reportedly fined Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield $12,500 for criticizing the officiating after last week's 32-28 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

During a postgame press conference, Mayfield said: "I'll probably be fined for saying this, but it was pretty bad out there."

The loss dropped the Browns to 2-4 on the season, and they now trail the Baltimore Ravens by two games for the AFC North lead.

Cleveland was penalized nine times for 83 yards in the loss, while the Seahawks were called for 10 penalties, which cost them 65 yards.

Perhaps the bigger issue for the Browns was the fact that they turned the ball over four times, including three interceptions by Mayfield.

After finishing second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and throwing 27 touchdown passes last season, Mayfield has dropped off considerably during his sophomore campaign. Through six games, Mayfield has completed just 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,496 yards, five touchdowns and an NFL-worst 11 interceptions.

Mayfield threw 14 interceptions all of last season in 14 appearances.

After making several significant addition during the offseason, including wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and pass-rusher Olivier Vernon, the Browns were a trendy pick to win the AFC North this season.

That is despite the fact that they went just 7-8-1 last season and haven't reached the playoffs since 2002. The Browns are also just two years removed from an 0-16 campaign.

Although this is only Mayfield's second NFL season, he has already been fined twice, as he was also fined for taunting last season during a December game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns are on the bye this week, but things won't get any easier for them when they return next week to face the undefeated New England Patriots on the road.