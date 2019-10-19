Mets Rumors: Carlos Beltran to Have 2nd Meeting; Multiple Staff 'In His Corner'

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Carlos Beltran is expected to receive a second interview for the New York Mets' vacant managerial position.

According to SNY's Andy Martino, Beltran is the first known candidate to be called back for a second interview. Martino also reported that Mets executive Allard Baird and Omar Minaya, a special assistant to the general manager, are "in his corner."

Beltran, who spent six-plus seasons with the Mets as an outfielder, is currently a special adviser to New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

The 42-year-old Beltran retired as a player following the 2017 season and interviewed to be the Yankees' manager. When Aaron Boone was chosen for the job, Beltran transitioned into New York's front office.

Beltran, who lives in New York, told MLB.com's Nathalie Alonso that he declined to interview for the Chicago Cubs' and San Diego Padres' vacancies this offseason and would only consider the Mets.

During his time with the Mets from 2005-11, Beltran was a five-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove award winner and two-time Silver Slugger winner.

Overall, he spent time with the Mets, Kansas City Royals, Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, Yankees and Texas Rangers in a 20-year MLB career that culminated in his first and only World Series win with the Astros in 2017.

Beltran finished his career with a .279 batting average, 435 home runs, 1,587 RBI, 1,582 runs scored, 2,725 hits, 312 stolen bases and nine All-Star nods, making him a strong Hall of Fame candidate.

Aside from Beltran, the Mets have interviewed Padres first-base coach Skip Schumaker, Washington Nationals bench coach Tim Bogar, former Yankees manager Joe Girardi, ESPN analyst Eduardo Perez, Mets quality control coach Luis Rojas, Arizona Diamondbacks vice president of player development Mike Bell and Minnesota Twins bench coach Derek Shelton.