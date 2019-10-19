Bowl Predictions 2019: Latest College Football Playoff Projections Before Week 8

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Ohio State is cruising so far this season, and if that continues, the Buckeyes will be in the College Football Playoff. But things will get tougher from here.

On Friday night, Ohio State improved to 7-0 with a 52-3 win over Northwestern. Justin Fields passed for 194 yards and four touchdowns, and the Buckeyes have now scored at least 34 points in each of their first seven games. They've also allowed 10 or fewer points in six of their first seven contests.

But if Ohio State is going to make the College Football Playoff for the first time since the 2016 season, it will likely need a strong finish. Over the Buckeyes' final five games, they play three ranked opponents—No. 6 Wisconsin, No. 7 Penn State and No. 16 Michigan. Plus, they could also play in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Ohio State was the only ranked team in action on Friday. The others with Week 8 matchups will play Saturday. Entering that slate of games, here's a look at current bowl projections for the College Football Playoff and the rest of the New Year's Six contests.

Bowl Projections

College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl (Dec. 28): Alabama vs. Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 28): Clemson vs. Oklahoma

New Year's Six

Cotton Bowl (Dec. 28): Notre Dame vs. Boise State

Orange Bowl (Dec. 30): Penn State vs. Virginia

Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1): LSU vs. Texas

Rose Bowl (Jan. 1): Oregon vs. Wisconsin

Week 8 Preview

The projections for the four College Football Playoff teams likely won't change after this weekend, but there are still a lot of games to be played this season.

Ohio State won in convincing fashion Friday night, so it won't move out of the top four. That could potentially change next week, when the Buckeyes host No. 6 Wisconsin, but for now, they're staying put.

No. 1 Alabama remains the favorite to be the only SEC team to make the College Football Playoff. It's possible that No. 2 LSU could also be in contention to reach the CFP, but that could depend on how the Tigers fare when they play the Crimson Tide on Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa.

However, it could be tough for two SEC teams to make the College Football Playoff if Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma are all undefeated conference champions, which all of those teams are currently on track to do.

No. 3 Clemson should improve to 7-0 when it travels to play Louisville on Saturday. The Tigers don't have any more games against ranked opponents in the regular season, so they can't afford to have any upset losses. They also need to win the ACC Championship Game to get into the CFP for the fifth straight season. But that shouldn't be an issue for them.

No. 5 Oklahoma is coming off its first win over a ranked opponent, as it picked up a victory over No. 11 Texas last weekend. This Saturday, the Sooners shouldn't have any trouble beating West Virginia at home.

Like Clemson, Oklahoma shouldn't have trouble winning out in the regular season, as it has only one more game against a team that is currently ranked—at No. 18 Baylor on Nov. 16.

Alabama may be ranked No. 1, but it still has to play No. 2 LSU and also ends the regular season at No. 11 Auburn. The Crimson Tide shouldn't have any issues this week, however, as they host Tennessee on Saturday.

If Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma win out, those should be the four teams that reach the College Football Playoff. However, there are still clear paths for LSU, Wisconsin and Penn State, all three of which are undefeated, to make it, while Notre Dame, Florida, Georgia, Auburn and whichever team wins the Pac-12 are also all still alive in the race.

So, there's still a lot to be decided over the next six weeks, and it should be fun to watch the competition unfold.