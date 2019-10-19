World Series 2019: Schedule Details, Format and Predictions

Will Newton/Getty Images

The Washington Nationals are likely thanking the New York Yankees.

While the World Series will start on Tuesday regardless of whether the ALCS goes six or seven games, the longer that the Houston Astros and Yankees play, the more tired the winner will be heading into Tuesday's Game 1.

Facing elimination on Friday night, the Bronx Bombers used early-inning home runs from DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Hicks and a strong start from James Paxton to outduel Houston ace Justin Verlander and company to the tune of 4-1.

Despite Game 4's postponement to Thursday because of a rain delay, the remaining games in Houston will be played on schedule, with Game 6 occurring Saturday and Game 7 taking place Sunday if need be.

World Series Schedule

Tuesday, October 22 (Game 1): Nationals at Astros/Yankees, 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 23 (Game 2): Nationals at Astros/Yankees, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, October 25 (Game 3): Astros/Yankees at Nationals, 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 26 (Game 4): Astros/Yankees at Nationals, 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 27 (Game 5, if necessary): Astros/Yankees at Nationals, 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 29 (Game 6, if necessary): Nationals at Astros/Yankees, 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 30 (Game 7, if necessary): Nationals at Astros/Yankees, 8 p.m. ET

All World Series games will be televised by Fox.

While they are likely fretting about both potential final bosses, the Washington Nationals should take a few moments to celebrate their incredible 2019 season.

They were 12 games under .500 in the middle of May, and the loss of Bryce Harper seemed to be taking a toll. Not to worry—Davey Martinez's club finished the year on a 74-38 tear and have been red-hot ever since. They sneaked by the behemoth Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, advancing thanks to an extra-inning grand slam from former Dodger Howie Kendrick in the decisive Game 5, and they never once looked out of place against the St. Louis Cardinals in the following round.

Oh, the Cardinals scored 10 runs in an inning against the Atlanta Braves to seal their NLDS victory? No matter. Washington held them to a preposterous .130 batting average over the series' four games. One of St. Louis' starters, Jack Flaherty, posted a 1.22 ERA after July—should Washington be worried? The answer there was a quick no. Flaherty lasted just four innings in the NLCS, giving up as many earned runs in Game 3 as he did in all of September over six starts.

Despite the loss of their ostensible franchise savior last offseason to an NL East rival, the Nationals look more excited and more focused than ever. They will be a worthy opponent to either Houston or New York.

Predictions

Even given all the above praise of Washington, the Nationals are likely in for a tough World Series, no matter who comes out of the ALCS.

If Houston wins, then they will be the heavy favorites.

The Astros haven't hit particularly well against New York (just a team .182 batting average, but they have done enough damage and in the right spots). In the 11th inning of a sleepy Game 2, shortstop Carlos Correa crushed a walk-off home run to even the series, while early Game 3 home runs from Jose Altuve and Josh Reddick provided sufficient run support for Gerrit Cole to carry the team to victory.

And speaking of Cole, Houston boasts a clear pitching edge over Washington, even against the Nationals' All-Star trio of Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.

While Zack Greinke has not been himself in the postseason to the tune of a 6.43 ERA over 14 innings pitched in three starts, Cole and Justin Verlander have maintained their laser-like focus seamlessly into October. While Verlander made a few mistakes at the top of Game 5, he settled down and was masterful for the remainder of his seven innings. Cole, meanwhile, has enjoyed a basically spotless postseason, allowing just one earned run over three starts while striking out 32 batters.

If the Yankees, a team with no easy outs throughout their starting lineup, can look helpless against those two, then how will Washington—they of the .243 team postseason batting average—fare?

As for a potential Yankees-Nationals series, let's just say that if New York is able to win two more games and conquer this Astros team, then it will have likely unlocked its potential as a limitlessly dominant two-way force. This will include ace-level production from Luis Severino, James Paxton, and Masahiro Tanaka on the mound and incredible offensive power from Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres and the rest of the Bronx Bombers.

The Nationals should be incredibly proud to have made their first World Series. But winning those final four games is an entirely different beast. Both ALCS participants should win the Fall Classic—Houston in five, New York in six.